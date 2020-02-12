Advertisement

K-Pop Royalty BTS have released new album concept photos for the band’s upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7”, which will be released later this month.

The images, which were revealed by the band’s management agency Big Hit Entertainment, look contemporary and have a more mature look. All members wear beige, black and gray suits, a change from the usual street style, sporty or casual chic fashion.

In one picture, the group sits at a long table with fruit, vegetables, and bizarre lobsters, with the members holding vintage cups in their hands.

Advertisement

Several BTS fans – collectively known as the Army – shared their impressions of the new images with the hashtag # ThirdLookAt7, which was published on Twitter.

Some noticed the resemblance between one of the group pictures and Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper”, while another compared it to the feeling of the film “The Great Gatsby”.

“I can feel a lot of The Great Gatsby films. Is it time to talk about the picture you took with Baz Luhrmann? @BTS_twt # ThirdLookAt7,” wrote @ choi_bts2.

“This photo makes me sweat blood and tears hit Dionysus mood # ThirdLookAt7 @ BTS_twt,” wrote @jiminkane.

“The third concept photo is all about CELEBRATION! The Last Supper / Dionysian Festival – according to Carl Jung, they celebrate that they find their true self, free themselves from pretenses, love themselves in a radically new way, transform themselves and love others than themselves . ” ThirdLookAt7 “, wrote @ilsansqueen.

The latest photos are the third set of album concept images released by the band in the past few days. The first collection of pictures showed BTS in pure white suits against a gray background of an apparently huge hole on a wood-paneled floor. Some members were pelted with feathers while sitting around the hole.

The second set had a contrasting look, with the band wearing completely black outfits and some seemingly wearing huge black wings on their backs. The members channeled vampire vibrations and stood in a pool of water in a dark, cavernous enclosure.

the third concept photo is all about CELEBRATING! last supper / dionysia festival – according to carl jung, they celebrate finding their true self, letting go of pretexts, self-love in a radically new way, transformation and loving others than themselves # ThirdLookAt7 pic.twitter.com/DwmWLoXAJn

– ona (@ilsansqueen) February 11, 2020

BTS had an eventful start to their new album release, which included their very first appearance at the Grammy Awards last month. They were the first Korean acts to appear at the historic show on the biggest night in the music industry.

They also became the first Korean acts to have Love Yourself: Answer, a platinum album in the U.S. that has sold more than a million copies since its release in 2018.

The band also started the last exhibition of their global art project Connect, BTS in New York City earlier this month with an installation by renowned British artist Antony Gormley.

They are also slated to appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon later this year.

The North American leg of their new concert tour begins April 25 in Santa Clara, California. Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21.

BTS will perform on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

Advertisement