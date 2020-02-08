Advertisement

CLINTON, miss. – A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire in central Mississippi early Saturday, the authorities said.

The fire occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in Clinton, which is outside of Jackson. This was announced by Clinton fire chief Jeff Blackledge local news agencies.

The victims, whose names were not published immediately, were between 1 and 33 years old, said Blackledge.

The father who survived tried to save the family, said Mark Jones, Clinton City’s director of communications. The father suffered burns, inhalation of smoke, cuts, and bruises and was taken to a hospital, Jones told the news channels.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.

Further details were not immediately available.

