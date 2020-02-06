Advertisement

Because fans remember the legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 at the age of 103, we can’t help but think about his TV roles, performances and moments.

Over the years, the star has adorned the small screen in TV specials, films and mini-series and has been presented on awards as both receiver and presenter. Below we collect six notable Douglas TV connections over the decades.

Golden Globes 2018

Kirk Douglas last public appearance on the Golden Globes 2018

– kim petras (@litasadiamond) 6 February 2020

Douglas shocked both viewers and audience members when he appeared on stage next to daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones during the award ceremony. Despite his speech problems (partly attributed to damage sustained in 1996), the actor received a thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

The Simpsons

In 1996 Douglas voiced the character Chester J. Lampwick in the episode entitled ‘The Day the Violence Died’. Chester is known as the creator of Itchy, the fictional cartoon mouse from Itchy & Scratchy.

1996 Academy Awards

Despite the fact that he was nominated three times for Academy Awards, Douglas never won, but he did deserve a special Honorary Oscar that he received and accepted in 1996. His speech honored his family and old wife Anne Buydens.

The money changers

These 1976 mini-series – which Douglas played alongside actors such as Christopher Plummer and Joan Collins – were broadcast four episodes. The title was based on the book of the same name by Arthur Hailey.

Amos

In this 1985 television film, Douglas earned nominations with the Golden Globes and Emmy for his role as Amos Lasher, a man who sustains injuries in an accident that leaves him in an offending nursing home environment. Elizabeth Montgomery and Daisy Daws as a nurse cost Douglas.

Memory of love

In 1982 Douglas played a Holocaust survivor in this film that reunites him with a long-lost love. The son of the actor, Eric Douglas, portrayed the younger version of his character Joe Rabin.

AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards 2009

In honor of his son Michael, Kirk Douglas was awarded during AFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas. To the delight of the crowd, he managed to get many great jokes, including one about how he was too young to have a son receive a lifelong performance award.

