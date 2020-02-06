Advertisement

F. Scott Schafer / NBC

Greg Gayne / NBC

Jake and Amy become pregnant / have children

Melissa Fumero, who plays the cute Type A Amy Santiago, revealed in November that she was pregnant with her second child. This is the second time Fumero was pregnant during the run of the show, the first in the third season. Instead of hiding her baby bag with large bags or having Amy carry a “fake” baby lump for an investigation, it is possible that her pregnancy is written in it. Jake and Amy discussed the idea of ​​having children last season, so her real pregnancy could be a perfect timing.

Eddy Chen / NBC

Captain Holt will not regain his position

It does not mean that everyone’s favorite father, Raymond Holt, will never be the team captain again, but the chances that this will happen this season (or at least in the first half) are unlikely. With his enemy, Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick), as the incumbent commissioner of the NYPD, he will certainly struggle as he climbs his way back up the ladder. Perhaps he is working his way up to become a detective again and working with Jake and the rest of the 99th Precinct.

John P. Fleenor / NBC

A new captain of the Nine-Nine

With Holt relegated to a beat police officer, Terry (Terry Crews) is placed at the head of the field. After becoming a lieutenant last season, control over the terrain can be a stepping stone to the next captain of the Nine-Nine. Another possible replacement could be Amy, whose dream is to become the youngest officer to become a captain. Only recently as a sergeant are her chances of rising in the ranks not so likely, but she could be in charge of her own terrain in the coming seasons.

John P. Fleenor / NBC

Cameos from Gina

Not long after actress Chelsea Peretti left the show in season 6, Gina came back for an episode after she had become an internet personality and needed protection against the Nine-Nine against a possible assassination attempt. The return of Gina shows that Peretti is not against making a cameo, leaving the door open for another this season. Who doesn’t want Gina’s brutal remarks and “great” dance movements anymore?

John P. Fleenor / NBC

Wedding bells ring

Another member of the Nine-Nine can be linked this season! Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) and her girlfriend, Jocelyn (Cameron Esposito), quickly became a fan-favorite pair. Although the show is no stranger to LGBTQ + representation, Rosa and Jocelyn would be a different milestone for the show.

The silly and always hungry Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) can also find love this season. Co-maker and executive producer Dan Goor teased an episode that revolved around the romantic efforts of Hitchcock in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I think people hopefully find it funny, but not too disturbing,” he said.

Vivian Zink / NBC

A departure from the Nine-Nine

Some might claim that Holt’s relegation counts as leaving the site, but his departure was not of free will. Different characters have offered different career options over the years, but none of the officers have ever chosen to leave the Nine-Nine permanently. Maybe this season a character will leave for a new placement in the NYPD – whether it is free choice or not.

Vivian Zink / NBC

Everyone’s favorite recurring antics

There are several recurring plots and characters that fans expect every season, so there is no doubt that we will get more! We hope to see the return of Jake’s frenemy, Doug Judy (Craig Robinson), better known as the “Pontiac Bandit”, after crossing Jake again and escaping the clutches of the NYPD.

The annual Halloween Heist episode took place at Cinco de Mayo last season. We suspect that the hilarious robbery and all its hijackings are returning, Halloween theme or not.

The favorite NYPD Precinct returns this week with the season 7 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on NBC. With Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) demotion last season becoming a beat agent, detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and the rest of the Nine-Nine crew have to adjust their dynamics with their former captain while they are still always the people of NYC. As Jake would say, this season will be “Noice!”

View our predictions for the new season in the gallery above before the one-hour premiere.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 7 premiere, Thursday, February 6, 8 / 7c, NBC

