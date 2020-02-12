NBC

Kate continues to worry about Toby

Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) already expressed a lack of confidence in Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) dedication to be a good father for baby Jack. If it stays that way while she is away, with constant check-ins and a need for updates, it can certainly be counterproductive in the struggling marriage of the couple.

Toby steps to the plate

Although the episode may have the title ‘The Cabin’, baby Jack hangs back with Toby, which hopefully means we’ll see the father and son band. After calling out Toby for his weak efforts, Kate was able to step up to the plate in a big way while taking care of the baby alone.

A rift-causing time capsule?

At the start of the promo Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) introduce a time capsule to the young Big 3. It is almost certain that the capsule will have an important meaning in the journey of the brothers and sisters, but would it can be the cause of their future alienation? We know from the flash forward that Kevin (Justin Hartley) is not talking to Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Can something from the past activate that?

Snowed-in revelations

It’s snowing in the family cabin in the promo while the Big 3 digs up the Pearson time capsule. Perhaps the trio leaves the trio snowed in, giving them time to reveal underlying problems and work each other’s nerves.

Marc Goes Over the Edge

So far, all we know about Marc (Austin Abrams) and Kate’s cabin time is that something bad is happening. In the promo we see that Marc Kate is locking outside while he is drinking beer and we can’t help worrying that their toxic relationship will get a lot worse. I hope Rebecca, Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Randall (Niles Fitch) arrive and help her before it’s too late.

Randall & Kate

Randall (Lonnie Chavis) and Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) are shown while sitting together in a past timeline and standing next to each other in the present while discovering the time capsule. Could this symbolize their intact relationship despite Kevin’s apparent alienation from Randall in the future? Since theories that Kevin and Randall’s fight revolves around Rebecca and her mental illness, Randall and Kate may have a bond about shared knowledge about their mother, because Kate learned about the diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment in the last episode.

Anxiety Slip

Randall’s stress levels go through the roof after the burglary in his house while his ignorant family slept. The normally down-to-earth Pearson is definitely less stable than when he is in good spirits, so add the weight of Rebecca’s secret custody and he will certainly let things slip through the cracks. Will Randall’s stress be ruined in a possible slip of information? It is not unlikely.

(Warning: this gallery contains BIG spoilers for season 4, episode 14 of This is us, “The cabin.”)

This Is Us returned on February 11 to solve some mysteries about Kate’s past (Chrissy Metz), but it also allowed viewers to ask more questions next week.

We are still waiting for the closing of the drama of Marc (Austin Abrams) and Kate’s (Hannah Zeile) cabin outing, as well as Toby (Chris Sullivan) who deals with his son Jack’s blindness. And don’t forget that we are still waiting for the future for Kevin (Justin Hartley) – after his connection with Madison – and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who just had a breakdown after his home invasion.

Fortunately the promo for next week’s episode, entitled ‘The Cabin’, seems to offer some answers with the Big 3 coming together in the family cabin for some rest from their hectic lives.

Browse the gallery above for our theories about the upcoming episode!

This is us, Tuesday, 9 / 8c, NBC