Seven people from China are in quarantine at home after being flagged at Honolulu airport.

Lt. Governor Josh Green, who acts as governor this week, while Governor David Ige attends the National Governors Association, said the individuals have no signs or symptoms of the deadly coronavirus, but are being closely monitored by the health ministry.

“We haven’t had any very symptomatic individuals we are concerned about, have the corona virus. They just have a travel history that requires quarantine,” he said, adding that the individuals were not from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak who killed more than 700 in China and affected more than 34,500. “It is very likely that they are completely normal, clean and have no disease. I understand very low-risk people with no symptoms, but you cannot be careful enough in this case.”

State health officials call, text or video conference the individuals “a few times a day,” and may sample if necessary, he said.

“If we worry that someone who should be monitoring at home … is on the road, we have the capacity to get the health director (Bruce Anderson) to order a formal quarantine and total protection,” Green said. “There will be individuals who will return to Hawaii over time. 200,000 American citizens live in China. “

About 1,000 Americans have already been repatriated to the mainland, he said. The state has not had any coronavirus cases, nor has it had to quarantine anyone at a facility at the military base in Pearl Harbor. All travelers who have been to Hubei Province within two weeks or who are considered to be at high risk must be quarantined for 14 days in Pearl Harbor dorms.

Meanwhile, two asylum seekers from China who tried to flee the deadly virus at the airport were taken into custody by US immigration and customs enforcement after trying to enter Hawaii.

Honolulu is one of 11 airports where all flights from China to the USA are routed, although direct flights from China to Hawaii have been suspended.

The US declared a public health emergency due to the outbreak in China, imposing a temporary ban on foreign nationals who had recently traveled to the country – unlike close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents.

The state expects to receive test kits from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday to begin testing for the disease. All tests must currently be sent to the CDC in Atlanta and the results last a few days.

“Some people say it’s only a matter of time when every state gets a few things, but that’s not necessarily the case,” Green said. “At the moment there are only 12 cases across the country and we are at zero. We have the capacity to minimize spread. Because we are in the Pacific and close to Asia, we must take number 1 into account China and we watch very closely what is happening in other countries. We do everything to keep our number at zero. “

