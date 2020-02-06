Advertisement

The Masked Singer is only a few days into the third season, and all clues are giving way to possible answers regarding the participants’ disguises.

While voices are changed and cryptic clues are shared when they are not singing, there are many hints about the people behind these masks. Only two episodes in and the identity of a participant has become clear with the few clues to Miss Monster.

Given the presence on stage of this star – panel member Ken Jeong said there was something legendary about it – and some strong vocals, it’s safe to say that she has a history when it comes to performance. In combination with the clues revealed so far, Miss Monster must be the iconic singer Chaka Khan.

1. The voice

Miss Monster surprised the panel members with her first performances of the competition when she sang “Something to Talk About” and “Fancy.” Still, there was something familiar in her sound, and playing Miss Monster’s voice alongside Chaka Kahn is a near-death giveaway.

2. Small posture

During Miss Monster’s first performance, the panel members noted the short stature of the competitor and said she was “small.” A quick search online reports that Chaka Khan is only 5 ‘4 “tall, and anyone who has seen the singer perform knows that she is usually smaller than most of the people around her on stage, even in her characteristic heels.

3. Queen of Funk

The nickname of Chaka Khan in pop culture is the Queen of Funk. The R&B song stress is an icon in the industry, which would explain Miss Monster’s designation for the “queen” chess piece.

4. In the presence of royalties

In one of Miss Monster’s instructions, she states that her superlative at the “Masked Academy” would be “probably in the presence of royalties.” This can be a recall of the collaboration between Chaka Khan and another artist who was given the name Prince. They released the song “Baby, I Love You” together in the late 90s.

5. Will you love me?

During Miss Monster’s first set of clues, she asks, “Do you still want to love me without knowing my name?” Although benign without context, this clue could refer to Chaka Khan’s song “Will You Love Me?” It would not be the first time that a participant has done this.

6. Genre

“I love singing these country songs! And I love the fact that they throw the panel off,” Miss Monster said when she left the stage in Episode 2. This only supports the idea that this singer is more familiar with someone else genre – maybe R&B, funk and soul aka Chaka Khan’s usual fare.

7. Makeup Maven

During the competition, Miss Monster’s instructions presented many makeup items. This could refer to Chaka Khan’s love for beauty products, which she shared with Vogue in an online tutorial segment.

So who do you think Miss Monster is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the responses.

The masked singer, Wednesday, 8 / 7c, Fox

