If someone has ever tried to tell you that canceling plans when you feel down makes you a bad friend, they have to work on their definition of friendship. Spending a night with priority for self-care instead of going out with your friends can help you recharge so you have more energy for your people later. Even if it helps you feel better about yourself, self-care can improve your friendships.

“Taking care of yourself first means you’re really charging to invest that energy elsewhere later,” says Alisha Ramos, founder of Girls’ Night In, a self-directed newsletter and community. That energy can be reinvested in everything from your work and your hobbies to your friendships and relationships. Friendship as self-care also works in reverse; when you are the safest, happiest and most satisfied, you can be a spectacular friend.

“Relationships are vital to our emotional well-being, so giving priority to seeing your friends is an important part of your self-care plan,” says Lora DiFranco, founder of Free Period Press and creator of the Self-Care Master Plan, a workbook to helping you find your own best ways to take care of yourself. Friendship can help to love yourself well, but self-love must also be an active part of your friendships. These seven self-care strategies are great ways to help you take care of yourself and treat your friends well.

1. Ask for help

Zackary Drucker / The Gender Spectrum Collection

Asking for help can be absolutely frightening. So many people have received the opposite of help in the past when they express vulnerability. When you tell someone that you are depressed and they say that you ‘just have to stop being sad’, that sting doesn’t last long. So it is our solemn duty to rewrite that script for and with the people we love, and that starts with asking for help ourselves. If you make sure you say something when you need something, you can do the best to prioritize yourself.

Just make sure you get the help you need in all ways, Ramos says. “Of course it’s nice to be vulnerable and talk to your friends,” she tells Bustle, “but sometimes you need a professional, external, third party to chat with. Your friends will hopefully be there for you happens, but I think it is useful to talk to someone who is a recognized professional. “

2. Practice Mindfulness

No, this does not mean that you and your friend have to meditate together (but if you both want it, try it!). But actively working on cultivating mindfulness can improve your mental health by keeping you connected to your own wishes and needs. Whether you are meditating, gardening or deliberately taking walks yourself, cultivating mindfulness is a crucial part of your self-care.

Being mindful also works in your friendships. By paying attention to your friendships, you may realize that your relationship has become a series of likes on Instagram. That’s OK if you want to. If that’s not the case, it may help to plan some time together again (even if that means just chilling on one of your couches with some good books and yes, Instagram). How you like to go around with friend A can be very different from how you and friend B enjoy each other. Keep this in mind when making plans and everyone wins.

3. Be generous

Giving can be a profound act of self-love – just make sure that this is not the only thing you do in a relationship. Sometimes taking good care of yourself means going to a friend’s house with soup, or being sick in a local shelter because (a) puppies deserve it and (b) you deserve puppies. According to a 2017 study published in the BMC Public Health journal, volunteering can significantly improve your mental health, so spreading positive energy can be a great way to get some great vibes yourself.

This generosity only helps your friendships grow, not least because you feel good about yourself. It will also help to set up a pattern in your friendships of giving, while building the expectation that you too deserve good things from your friends.

4. Live your own life (with limits)

Goodboy Picture Company / E + / Getty Images

It’s great to be generous with your time and love, and it’s great when your friends are generous in return. But it is just as important to ensure that you live your own life and maintain the limits that you need. Be firm about your own limits is a great act of self-care because it helps you protect both your time and your physical and emotional energy.

“I have noticed that my priority list is shifting and fluctuating, and that is OK,” Ramos tells Bustle. “One month I may prioritize spending more time with my friends, while another month I want to invest a little more in my personal / family life. I think friends as we get older understand this challenge of balancing time and priorities. “Ensuring that these boundaries are actively respected in your friendships is the key to ensuring that the relationship does not crash and burn after filling grudges when you or your friend does not get enough” you “time.

5. Ask difficult questions

It can be very scary to take a step back and ask yourself the question, really, whether it is time to make the career change that you have dreamed of, or make the journey that you have always promised yourself. Asking tough questions is one of the things you do with your therapist, and it’s no coincidence that if you’re brave enough to ask the hardest questions, you’re growing the most.

Sometimes, even and perhaps especially if you take good care of yourself, you realize that certain friendships are no longer what they once were. That can be kind, such as growing apart after school or moving. It can also be less benign, such as with toxic friendships where you have to make yourself small so that someone else can be comfortable. Even if they don’t do it on purpose, it can still damage your self-esteem and esteem. By checking in with yourself what you get out of a relationship and how this person feels you, you can ensure that you protect yourself, your time and your emotional energy. As for the friendships that you decide are worth your time and effort, they will certainly become stronger if you are clear about what you need and expect.

6. Plan your time

The feeling of flying past the proverbial seat of your pants is not pleasant. Knowing with considerable certainty and consistency what you will do overnight will be a strategy to get all your things done. Planning your time so that you have enough time for all your obligations and yourself is such an important way to ensure that you free up enough time and emotional space to take care of yourself.

Coordinating schedules between you and your friends can be frustrating, but it will only make your friendships stronger if you are intentional about your time together. “Scheduling recurring friend dates is an easy way to prioritize friend time,” DiFranco tells Bustle. “If you have a book club every third Tuesday or walk with a buddy every Monday after work, you don’t have to bother finding a time that works for everyone.” This type of planning hack can help you to feel better organized, while at the same time ensuring that the friendships you want to cultivate do not fall by accident.

7. Be selfish

Zackary Drucker / The Gender Spectrum Collection

It’s great to make consistent time for your friends, but it can also be good self-care to just say no. Being selfish is not necessarily a bad thing, especially when selfishness means you confirm what you need. If you are the type of person who puts others first (see you, fellow Hufflepuff), you may be used to defining friendships as “I give so much and sometimes I get”. You also deserve to ‘get’ it.

However, your relationships can “get” as much as they are “give,” and that doesn’t make you a bad friend. The act of love and trust involved in saying, “Hey, can it be ‘me’ time?” is deeply intimate. And intimacy is exactly what you are looking for in your close friendships, so everyone really wins.

