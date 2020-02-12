A seven-year-old Pennsylvania girl raised over $ 3,300 for a police dog by holding a fundraiser with live music and sweepstakes on Saturday.

“It was incredible,” her mother Jamie Bastine told Trib Live. “It was honestly one of the best nights Kaley had. We get so many new people. “

Bastine said police officers from around the area showed up for support on Saturday evening.

<noscript><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D4110174225674731%26id%3D100000465837384&width=500" width="500" height="634" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>

“It was busy from start to finish,” said Bastine. “There were no parking spaces at all.”

The money from the fundraiser goes to New Kensington policeman Joe Martino and his K9 Deuce. The Officer Brian Shaw Foundation donated the dog to the police. Shaw, the officer after whom the foundation was named, was killed on duty in 2017.

This is not the first time Kaley has raised money for local police stations and their K9 escorts. At the end of September last year, Kaley raised nearly $ 3,000 for Deuce by setting up a cupcake stand at Bird Dogs.

Her mother said she had previously raised nearly $ 20,000 for the Harrison Police Department through soda and biscuit stands before addressing her fundraiser to the New Kensington Police Department.