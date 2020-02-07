Advertisement

New Delhi: Up to 70 young officials of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) were attracted by the director general (DG) of their national training academy in Nagpur because they hadn’t made handmade cards for soldiers on Republic Day.

In the first week of January, the additional director general of the National Academy for Direct Taxes Nausheen Ansari asked all trainees of the 72nd IRS batch to make cards for soldiers for January 26th.

While 80 of the 150 trainees submitted their cards by January 14th, those who did not by January 15th received notice from the academy and were asked to show their “complete indifference and lack of respect” towards the soldiers to explain January 30th.

In an order form sent to the faculty of the academy, the ADG stopped the trainees because they did not “routinely” complete the “assignment”, and the general directorate Alka Tyagi assessed this as “serious”.

“Routine” are the trainees who have submitted their cards by January 15th.

The ADG meanwhile paid tribute to the “commendable work” of five officer interns.

Tyagi, an IRS secretary from 1984 who has worked on some of the best-known cases of tax evasion, including the Deepak Kochhar-ICICI Bank case and the Jet Airways case, was most recently promoted to General Manager year.

ThePrint turned to ADG Ansari, but said that she was not authorized to speak to the media on the subject.

“An act of lack of discipline on the part of these OTs”

The order confirmation states: “The Director General has taken seriously the fact that of the 150 officer candidates of the 72nd batch, only 80 OT (officer candidates) have produced cards for the soldiers.”

While all OTs made the cards, the academy only considered those submitted by January 15th.

The order sheet added that this “total indifference and lack of respect” of the remaining OTs towards the soldiers “poorly reflects the course team (faculty) because it does not incorporate the correct values ​​into the OTs”.

“This can be seen as an act of indiscipline for these OTs themselves, as they do not follow the instructions of the higher authorities,” she added.

The ADG also asked the faculty to take note of the “strong feelings” of the Directorate General and to submit their explanations from the OTs concerned for non-compliance with the instructions.

“We are not students”

An officer candidate who spoke to ThePrint on condition of anonymity said that he was asked to prepare the cards at a time when he was preparing for his final exam at the academy.

“It was a very hectic time for us … We had our last tests when this dictation came,” said the OT. “How can such things be forced on officers? We are not students. “

