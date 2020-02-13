President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Germans to “defend democracy” on the 75th anniversary of the destruction of Dresden in World War II on Thursday, as the encouraged extreme right rattles the political establishment.

The anniversary has a complex legacy in Germany, where right-wing extremists have long inflated the number of people killed in the Allied air strikes in an attempt to downplay the crimes of the Nazis.

In a speech at the Culture Palace in Dresden, Steinmeier tried to find a balance between remembering the 25,000 victims, while emphasizing Germany’s responsibility for the war.

Steinmeier warned against the “political forces” who “wanted to manipulate history and abuse it as a weapon.”

Historians think the Allied bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945 killed 25,000 people. Photo: SLUB DRESDEN / Handout

“Let’s work together for a memorial focusing on the suffering of the victims and the relatives, but also asking for the reasons for this suffering,” he told an audience that also included Prince Edward of Great Britain.

Steinmeier later joined thousands of residents in forming a human chain of “peace and tolerance.”

Just as in recent years, neo-Nazis gathered in Dresden to hold “funeral marches” for the dead. The far-right AfD party has meanwhile set up an information booth to tell the alleged “truth” about the bombings and to demand a larger memorial for the victims.

German neo-Nazis have tried to exploit Dresden’s destruction for political purposes. Photo: SLUB DRESDEN / Brochure Template

Hundreds of British and American planes smashed Dresden with conventional and incendiary bombs from 13 to 15 February 1945.

Historians have calculated that the subsequent firestorm killed about 25,000 people, destroying the baroque city known as “Florence on the Elbe” and destroying the historic center.

The devastation came to symbolize the horrors of the war, just like the heavily bombed city of Coventry in England.

Extreme right-wing activists cite exaggerated figures of the death toll in Dresden that have been denied by historians Photo: SLUB DRESDEN / Handout

But in Germany, Dresden also became a point of interest for neo-Nazis who gave the city a martyrdom status that experts believe is being lied to by historical facts.

“The myth of the ‘innocence city’ lives on,” the regional Saechsische Zeitung wrote daily.

This year’s anniversary is especially taken into account when Germany moves away from a political scandal that erupted last week in neighboring Thuringia, where an AfD-sponsored candidate was first elected Prime Minister.

Although he resigned quickly, the drama marked a coup d’etat for the AfD – exposing the struggle of regular parties to stop the firewall against a party who had called on Germany to stop the Nazi past.

Map of the city of Dresden with details about the Second World War aerial attacks that destroyed the city Photo: AFP / STAFF

In a nod to the Thuringian debacle, Steinmeier warned of vigilance against politicians who “tried to destroy democracy from within.”

“There is a clear line between a liberal democracy,” he said, “and authoritarian, nationalist politics.”

“We all have to defend this limit.”

Some observers have wondered whether the random bombing of Dresden was justified so late in the war, an argument hijacked by neo-Nazis who wanted to shift the focus to atrocities committed by the victors of World War II.

However, the Allied Forces regarded Dresden as a legitimate target on the Eastern Front because of the transport links and factories that support the German military machine.

In the immediate aftermath, Nazi propagandists claimed that more than 200,000 people had lost their lives in Dresden – but historical data showed early on that they had simply added a zero to their estimates.

Yet right-wing extremists continue to wildly raise tolls.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told Der Spiegel weekly that his grandmother and father remembered that they had seen “mountains of bodies” after the bombing.

He said he believes the victims count “about 100,000”, which is why critics accuse him of historical revisionism.

Founded just seven years ago, the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant alternative for Germany (AfD) has become the largest opposition party in the national parliament.

It is most popular in the former communist east of the country. In the Land of Saxony in Dresden, the AfD became second in regional surveys last year.

Dresden bombed survivor Ursula Elsner, who was 14 when her mother dragged her in safety past burning buildings, told Spiegel that she was fed up with the birthday being misused for political gain.

The 89-year-old wants to serve the occasion as a warning against war.

“This day is ours,” she said.

