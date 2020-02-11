Advertisement

More than three quarters of democratic voters said they would vote for a socialist president. This comes from Gallup poll results released on Tuesday.

The poll, which was conducted between January 16 and 29, asked respondents whether they were Republicans, Democrats, or Independents, and they were asked about their willingness to vote for candidates with “different characteristics”.

“Until the political conventions of 2020, there will be discussions about the qualifications of presidential candidates – their education, age, religion, race, etc.,” the survey said, Gallup said. “If your party nominated a generally well-qualified person for the President who is random [characteristic], would you vote for that person?”

When it came to candidates who were socialists, Democrats most likely replied that they would vote for them. 76 percent of Democrats said they would support a socialist candidate, compared to 17 percent of the Republicans and 45 percent of the independent.

According to Gallup, being a socialist was the only trait that “majority opposition” received from most Americans. That said, a large number of Americans said they would not vote for a socialist. About 53 percent of Americans said they would not vote for a socialist, while 45 percent said so. The percentage of those who would vote in this way decreased by 2 points compared to a 2015 Gallup poll that asked the same question.

Senator Bernie Sanders supporters attend a rally at the University of New Hampshire on February 10, a day before the state primary school.

Joseph Prezioso / Getty

The poll results came on the day of the primary in New Hampshire, and Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, is the only Democratic candidate who has declared himself a socialist despite being a Democratic socialist, according to the Gallup poll was not specifically asked. Sanders did well in Iowa earlier this month, taking just one delegate less than Indiana’s former mayor Pete Buttigieg, who earned the most. However, both campaigns call for a partial reassessment of the results of the caucus.

Misunderstandings abound about the exact meaning of Sander’s “socialism”. Many Americans mix the term with communism in countries like Venezuela and Russia. The policy of the Senator in Vermont, however, corresponds more to the type of socialism in the Scandinavian countries, as a political scientist stated in an interview with Newsweek.

At the democratic debate on February 7, a moderator asked the candidates whether it would bother them if a democratic socialist – probably someone like Sanders – represented the party in the general election. Only one candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, raised her hand.

