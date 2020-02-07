Advertisement

Eight other Americans have been reported to have the fatal Chinese corona virus aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan.

NBC News reports:

Advertisement

Eleven Americans are among the 61 people on a cruise ship in quarantine off Japan, who have been confirmed to have the corona virus, the shipping company said. According to Princess Cruises, out of 41 newly confirmed cases of the quarantined Diamond Princess, eight are Americans. Earlier this week, 20 more people on the ship received a positive virus finding, three of whom were from the United States. Overall, more than 20 of the 61 cases affected Japanese residents. Australians and Canadians are also among those who have tested positive.

The development follows after the 12th US coronavirus case was confirmed in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

State health officials said the patient had recently come into contact with a person with the disease virus while visiting China. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that three cases of the virus were in California. Two patients were treated in San Benito county and the other in Santa Clara county.

To date, six cases have been confirmed in California, two in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, Washington, Massachusetts, and another in Arizona.

As of Friday, the death toll in mainland China was 636 and 31,161 confirmed cases.

President Donald Trump spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the virus on Thursday.

“President Trump was confident that China will be strong and resilient to tackling the challenge of the new coronavirus outbreak in 2019,” a White House statement said. “The two heads of government agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between the two sides.”

Advertisement