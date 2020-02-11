Advertisement

Thanks to “Parks and Recreation”, Galentines Day has become an exciting time in which ladies can celebrate their favorite gal friends. The official female holiday, celebrated on February 13, became popular after Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, organized a breakfast to honor the women in her life.

Whether single or single, Galentine Day is the perfect opportunity to skip the typical Valentine’s Day gifts such as chocolates and flowers and show your appreciation by spoiling the women in your team.

View these 8 gift ideas that are perfect for a Galentine’s Day party.

1. The Cocktail Box Co Champagne Cocktail Kit

This champagne cocktail kit from Cocktail Box Co is the perfect gift for Galentine. Photo: Cocktail Box Co

Add a little bit of bubbles to the feast of your Galentine with this Champagne Cocktail Kit. This unique gift consists of a spoon from a bartender, muddler, 3 cocktail sticks and a handmade cocktail napkin for spilling.

2. Host Stemless wine glasses

Wineless wine glasses without a host are the perfect gift for Galentine. Photo: host

Make sure your bestie is always ready for a spontaneous wine evening with these handy stealless wine glasses from Host. The drinks are available in various designs, including glasses covered with smooth, easy-to-grip silicone.

3. Robyn Blair x OMC phone cases

Treat your bestie to a cool phone case made of robynblair. Photo: by robynblair Custom Artwork

Let the ladies in your life express their creative side by providing them with a candy-themed phone case.

4. Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

Galentine’s Day will not be complete without a fresh glass of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé. Photo: Santa Margherita

Don’t forget to break the bubbles and toast to your friendships with this sparkling rosé. The fresh taste and pink hue make any celebration of Galentine’s Day complete.

5. Talalay latex pillow from Brooklyn Bedding

Your best friend will be grateful for this Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex cushion. Photo: Talalay

Make sure your best friend has the perfect place every night to lay her head down with this comfortable pillow. The sleeping accessory offers superior reactivity, contour support and improved breathability for an exceptionally good night’s sleep.

6. Simple line of crispy and softly baked cookies

Satisfy your sweet tooth by spending your Galentine day baking some baked good from the line of crunchy and softly baked cookies from Simple Mills. Photo: Simple Mills

Don’t miss a chance to have a bond with your squadron in the kitchen. Turn your Galentine’s Day party into the ultimate bak-off with these sweet, gluten-free treats.

7. SVEDKA Rosé:

Add some SVEDKA Rosé to your Galentine day celebration. Photo: SVEDKA

Add this flavored vodka mixed with 5 percent rosé wine to the soirée of your Galentine. The sweet and balanced taste will certainly impress your gal friends as they toast your greatness.

8. Robyn Blair x Stephanie Gottlieb Green bracelet “HEY SWEETS”

Give your bestie with this robynblair x Stephanie Gottlieb bracelet. Photo: robynblair x Stephanie Gottlieb Jewelery

Remind your best friend how much she means to you with this stylish 14-carat rose gold bracelet “HEY SWEETS”.

