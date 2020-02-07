Advertisement

It is estimated that 80 Indian students still live in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is infested with coronaviruses. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday Rajya Sabha, adding that 70 of them had decided to stay behind at the time of the evacuation.

“We estimate there are approximately 80 Indian students who are currently still in Wuhan,” said Jaishankar, adding that a total of 10 of these 80 students have shown willingness to return to India, but not on the special Air India flight The screening at the airport failed.

The minister said the Indian embassy in China is in contact with all students in Wuhan and the central government is monitoring their situation regularly.

Last week, 640 Indians and 7 Maldives with two special flights from Air India from Wuhan – a Chinese city with more than 11 million inhabitants – had returned to New Delhi, the epicenter of the new corona virus.

Jaishankar said India had expanded the Wuhan evacuation offer to all neighboring countries, including Pakistan, but only the Maldives decided to accept the offer.

“We were ready not only to bring our people back, but also those from our entire neighborhood who would like it. This was an offer addressed to all of our neighbors, but only seven Maldivian nationals chose to take advantage of the offer, ”said Jaishankar.

Coronavirus originated in China last December and has since killed 636 people in that country alone, while cases have been recorded in several countries around the world, including India.

(The story was published by a wire feed with no changes to the text, only the heading was changed.)

