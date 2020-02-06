Advertisement

While The Queen begins her 69th year on the throne, it is perhaps not surprising that 80% of UK residents have known only one monarch – Elizabeth II.

The then princess Elizabeth climbed the throne on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 12 million British residents lived when King George died and Elizabeth became Queen. This corresponds to around 20% of the British population.

In the 68 years that she was queen, Elizabeth has seen major changes and broken many records.

In 2015, she became Britain’s longest-running monarch and exceeded Queen Victoria’s record.

In 2016, she became the oldest monarch in the world after the death of the Thai king.

And in November 2017, Queen Elizabeth became the world’s oldest head of state after the resignation of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

During her reign 14 prime ministers were in office: Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan, Alec Douglas-Holme, Harold Wilson, Ted Heath, James Callaghan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

She has also seen 13 US presidents in office: Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John F Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George HW Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Regarding popes, there have been seven: Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I, John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis.

No celebrations were held on the occasion of Ascension Day.

Instead, it will be a gloomy occasion where Her Majesty will think privately about the death of her father.

The next big parties come in 2022 when The Queen celebrates its Platinum anniversary in honor of 70 years on the throne.

Although it will take a few years, we can confidently predict that the celebrations will be even bigger and better than those we saw in 2012 for Her Majesty’s diamond anniversary.

