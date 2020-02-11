Advertisement

This Friday, strengthen your game in the kitchen and channel your inner dessert chef, sommelier and mixologist powers by putting together a selection of alcohol combinations for Valentine’s Day sweets. The best way to uplift and enjoy your new collection of sweet treats is to expertly combine them with drinks for adults for the perfect balance. Instead of thoughtlessly sweeping your Valentine’s Day sweets, or returning that box of chocolates that look too chic to dig in, be deliberate about dessert time and go into it. Use the art of pairing and create an interactive dessert to share your Valentine with, or to enjoy it alone.

Because playing matchmaker between sweets and cocktails is not intuitive, Bustle contacted a drink and dessert expert. According to chef Zoe Schor, owner of Dorothy Bar and the Split Rail restaurant in Chicago, “you are always looking for complementary or contrasting flavors when dealing with combinations.” In essence you do not want to wash away a super sweet and fruity candy with an equally super sweet and fruity drink, you want to choose a drink that invites a different taste profile in your mouth, so that the individual flavors have the opportunity to excel. “If you combine something like candy with spirits and wine, you also have to think about texture and mouthfeel,” says Schor. “And you always have to look to make something fun and unexpected!”

With the help of Chef Schor and Beverage Director Michelle Szot, here is a composite list to help you make the most of your Valentine’s Day candy. Or, to inspire you to run to the pharmacy to stock up more Valentine’s Day candy before it’s all gone.

1. Dark chocolate and port wine

Image left: Shutterstock Image right: Shutterstock

Port wine has a fruity sweetness and the bitter richness of dark chocolate will balance it. In this case the alcohol is the sweeter treat. According to Schor, the mouthfeel of this combination is excellent, because the chocolate covers your mouth, so you get a combination of every ingredient in every sip.

2. Swedish fish and rosé

Rosé is floral and fruit ahead, but not overwhelmingly sweet. If you chew the sweet, sweet Swedish fish in between sips, you cover a more complete bowl of sweetness – natural to candied, a fun and energetic combination.

3. Green Chartreuse & Cadbury cream eggs

Green Chartreuse is a herbal liqueur that is slightly sweet but also has bitter and earthy notes. When you combine a Cadbury Cream Egg that is powerfully rich with the drink, it becomes much more pleasant. The balance allows you to enjoy the candy without feeling that you are touching the sugar wall.

4. Fireball and candy hearts

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey is so overwhelming, it’s best not to compete with it. As for the quiet Valentine’s Day sweets, the conversation hearts are quite chalky and simple. Although the Fireball will definitely control your mouth in terms of taste, the bottleneck of a heart candy will create the perfect complementary mouthfeel.

5. SweeTarts & Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc is naturally sweet and sharp, so it’s no surprise that combining with the candy is a flavor combination for home use. The mix of natural sweet and cake with a sugar sweet and cake is balanced and fun.

6. Pop Rocks & Champagne

Our experts will certainly mention that you shouldn’t put your Pop Rocks in your Champagne because that combination can be explosive, but washing a few sweets with a sip of the drink can be fun. Expect effervescent foamy goodness and an intense sugar high.

7. White chocolate & Averna

Image left: Shutterstock Image right: Shutterstock

White chocolate can become overbearing if you eat it on its own because of its intense richness. Averna is a digestive drink that is sweet, but has a bitter taste, so when you mix the two together, white chocolate becomes less powerful and more subtle in pleasure.

8. Horehound Candy & Fernet

Horehounds are retro spice treats that are sweet, but typically spice. Fernet is a drink that is also known for its spicy and spicy profile. Enjoyed together, these flavors warn your mouth for a variety of subtle sweet and earthy tones, giving them a very mature dessert opportunity.

9. Smoked Sea Salt Chocolate & Anejo Tequila

Image left: Shutterstock Image right: Shutterstock

The combination of a cool bite of sweet and salty smoked dark chocolate with a fiery and oaky sip of Anejo tequila is intense and robust. If you like smoked goods, you will remain silent for this intense combination.

