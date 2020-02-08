Advertisement

Do you feel exhausted by your tired-looking wardrobe, constantly without wearing anything? Do you ever drool over other people’s unique cupboards and wish you could get your greasy little mittens on it? As the old saying goes, one person’s waste is the other person’s treasure and UK clothing exchange events are here for you to do a tailor overhaul that won’t cost you or the planet.

By now we all know that fast fashion contributes to the rapid and frightening effects of climate change, and people are becoming more aware of making changes to their consumer habits. According to the BBC, the fashion industry accounts for more than 10% of global carbon emissions, which is more than all international flights and sea shipping combined.

The idea of ​​an exchange shop is to take something that you no longer carry with you and exchange it for something else. Although events have different rules, the general consensus is that you hand in your clothing (which is all in top condition) and receive one sign per item of clothing. These tokens are then used to get some fresh steeze.

All you have to do is perform a quick wardrobe herd, pull decent pieces that will no longer make your eyes twinkle, and take yourself to one of these events.

1. Swap Cs, Swansea

A perfect descent to Valentine’s Day celebrations, this clothing exchange event is definitely an absolute treat. For just £ 5 you get a ticket to the event, which comes with a free drink, snacks, and as many exchanges as you can. The exchange shop opens at 6 p.m. and exchange takes place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Buy your tickets here

2. Swish Swap clothing store, Manchester

The Swish Swap Clothes Shop was launched earlier this year and has proved a huge hit with Manchester fashion fans. This event will be held at Northern Monk Refectory, Tariff Street on Sunday, March 1 from 11 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets are £ 10 available upon entry and include a free Swish Swap shaded, soft drink or special cocktail and of course all the clothes you can manage.

Read more here

3. Clothes Swap Morley College, London

A free event at Morley College for everyone, this great clothing exchange starts at 10 a.m. when you get the chance to hand in your unwanted pieces. Exchange starts at 11 a.m.

Register here

4. Clothing exchange store, Amba House Totterdown, Bristol – 23 February

This clothing exchange event is certainly a busy event and although you have to pay £ 5 entry, it comes with a free glass of Prosecco or non-alcoholic beverage.

The promotion starts at 2 p.m. and organizers want to remind those present that it is only cash at the door.

Read more here

5. Late Night swapping, Norwich

This event is a pat of the Norwich Makers Festival and is a collaboration between Oxfam and We Wear The Trousers.

There is £ 5 at the door and the event runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Read more here

5. Love Not Landfill Clothes Swap, Bournemouth

This event describes itself as a ‘swap meet’ and promises the finer things in life, which means not only amazing clothing but also settees, live music and a beva on arrival. It costs a tenner to come in and the event runs from 7.30 pm. until 10.30 p.m.

Register here

7. The Great Scouse Clothing Exchange, Liverpool

This event becomes glamor and pleasure. I mean, what else do you expect from an event organized by Scousers? The event starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., and a £ 10 ticket (or £ 12 at the door) earns you six item tokens, a lottery prize tag and quiz entry. You can also take up to 15 items to pack even more tokens. Win win!

Buy your ticket here

8. Monthly clothing exchange, Edinburgh

This monthly event is a must in Edinburgh and quite a bit of what you enjoy if you like sustainable and affordable style. A free event that runs from 2:00 PM. until 4 p.m. it comes first comes first served so put on your skates.

Read more here

9. Sew, Mend & Swap, Glasgow

This is held every Wednesday and is much more than just an exchange shop. It offers consumers the opportunity to not only change to their heart’s content, but also to learn some sewing skills.

Register online here

