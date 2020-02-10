Advertisement

Meteorologists have expressed their surprise after reports of a possibly record-breaking gust of wind in California.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecaster, Alex Hoon, said the gust was 209 miles per hour. It was recorded by a monitor at Kirkwood Mountain at 7:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The instrument is in a ski area south of Lake Tahoe at 9,186 feet.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a cold storm swept south through California, bringing snow, rain, hail, and high wind speeds.

“It was getting higher,” Hoon said to AP, referring to the high wind speeds that he and his colleagues observed at the NWS office in Reno, Nevada, along the ridge of the Sierra Nevada as the storm swept the area.

The Kirkwood monitoring device had recorded speeds of over 250 kilometers per hour for several hours – an unusual event that NWS forecaster Craig Shoemaker reported to The Sacramento Bee.

The gust of 209 mph can only be confirmed after it has been confirmed by climatologists. “No doubt they had strong winds at this point,” said the cobbler to the bee. “It can actually take days to achieve absolute security.”

Nevertheless, Hoon is confident that the measurement was not a mistake. “The way the wind rose looks legitimate,” Hoon told AP. “It is certainly an exciting moment.”

According to NWS Sacramento, the Kirkwood weather station measures 92 percent humidity even in strong winds – an indication that technical problems have occurred.

“After a further check, the wind gust of 320 km / h reported in Kirkwood appears questionable,” says a tweet from NWS Sacramento. “The station appears to have several flaws, including 92 percent relative humidity in high winds. The wind also seems to have been unusually strong in the past few days.”

Stock Photo: An image of the Kirkwood mountain resort where the possibly record gust was recorded.

iStock

The strong winds in Kirkwood on Sunday forced the ski resort to close for security reasons. “Due to the strong and increasing wind over the mountain (gusts up to 320 km / h) Kirkwood is closed to ensure the safety of guests and employees. The restaurants in the valley remain open for guests and employees,” Kirkwood Mountain Resort tweeted.

The current gust speed record for California is 199 mph, which was recorded on November 16, 2017 in Ward Mountain, west of Lake Tahoe.

Advertisement