Advertisement

A man came home to see a box of puppies that someone had left behind on his lawn. He called the police to report the cute surprise. But when delegates took a look, they realized that the “puppies” were not dogs anyway.

They were bear cubs.

“It is not uncommon to find black bears in the province,” Sheriff Kevin Jones of Camden County told CNN. “But to find bear cups in a cardboard box in your house, wrapped in sweatshirts to keep them warm, yes, that’s pretty strange.”

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office in North Carolina explained that they had responded to a man’s call last month who told them that someone had left the puppies outside of his house. The man explained that he had been away for a short time and that the animals were there when he returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Jones said that the person who dropped off the cubs probably met them, put them in a box, and just left them at the man’s house when they realized they couldn’t keep them.

The cubs were taken by the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission and will be released into the wild as they age.

The nature committee will investigate where the cubs originated.

As for the man she found, he’s lucky.

“Bears are very protective of their cubs. If they had followed those cubs through their scent to his home, and he was there, it could have ended otherwise,” said Sheriff Jones.

Advertisement