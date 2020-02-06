Advertisement

By Bertram Park – Public Domain, Wiki Commons

Our royal history is filled with important moments and those attached to the princes and partners whose names are all too well-known have their own meaning. Every month at Royal Central we look at the monarchical milestones that determine the past and as the year goes on, here is a calendar with kings for February.

Crown a king

February is fairly light on royal birthdays, but new beginnings of a different kind of function. In the second month of the year, a hat trick of princes was crowned, starting with Edward II whose coronation took place on February 25, 1308 at Westminster Abbey. Edward, then 25, was crowned alongside his new partner, 12-year-old Isabella of France, but this would be far from a harmonious partnership.

For the following February, coronation came after Isabella had thrown her husband out of power after his repeated betrayal and a descent into tyranny. The queen forced her husband to resign early in 1327, and on February 1 of that year their eldest son was crowned Edward III in Westminster Abbey. The new monarch, fourteen when his mother put him on the throne, soon decided that he wanted to rule without help, and Isabella’s influence came to an end in 1330.

Another ill ill-fated king was crowned in February. The coronation of Charles I took place on 2 February 1626 at Westminster Abbey. While the nation celebrated the arrival of a new young king, his rule would soon become turbulent.

funerals

The last chapter of the sad royal story of Charles I took place in February, for the king was buried in that month in 1649, ten days after his execution. Charles was beheaded on January 30 for treason outside Whitehall Palace in London. He was quietly laid on February 9, 1649 in the St. George’s Chapel, Windsor for rest.

He was buried in the same vault as Henry VIII who was also buried on a cold, February day. The much-married monarch was laid to rest on February 16, 1547, almost three weeks after his death, and alongside his third wife, Jane Seymour, who had given him the son he longed for and who had inherited his throne as King Edward VI.

The Chapel of St. George was also the setting for the funeral of King George III who was buried there on February 16, 1820. The king, unable to rule for the past ten years of his life due to psychological problems, died on January 29 in Windsor.

Deaths

February has also brought a number of royal deaths. Richard II, the young king whose tyrannical rule led to overthrow by his cousin Henry Bolingbroke, died in somewhat mysterious circumstances around February 14, 1400. Richard had resigned in September 1399 and had been detained at Pontefract Castle in Yorkshire where he was probably famished has stopped eating or has been intentionally killed, is unclear. His body was quickly exhibited to dispel all the myths he might have had alive and he was buried weeks later at Kings Langley.

A much more popular frost also died on a February day. King Charles II, who had restored the crown under the rule of Oliver Cromwell, died on February 6, 1685 in Whitehall Palace in London, the same building where his father, Charles I, was beheaded. He was buried in Westminster Abbey on February 14 of that year.

King George VI, father of the queen, died on February 6, 1952 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The king had been poor for some time, and when his servant went to wake him that morning, he discovered that the prince had died in his sleep. His funeral took place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on February 15, 1952.

The beginning of a new regime

The death of one monarch marks the beginning of the reign of another and one of Britain’s least successful kings began his turbulent time at the top on February 6, 1685. That was the day James II took the throne at death from his older brother, Charles II. Although Charles’s good humor and determination had made him the hugely popular Merry Monarch, his little brother soon wasted that good will and was driven out of power in 1688.

His throne went to his daughter, Mary, and her husband, William of Orange. They were declared joint rulers by parliament on February 13, 1689, months after they had taken James from power in what became known as the Glorious Revolution.

However, they were not crowned immediately – that story comes from another month, while we continue our Calendar of kings and queens.

