By M.samei – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81315930

The royal history is so rich that the year is peppered with birthdays and milestones. From births to deaths, coronations to weddings, every month brings the memory of a different milestone moment. The Queens of Great Britain, past and present, have written themselves in the history books for many reasons with many interesting stories about February days. When we reach the second month of the year, here is a Queen’s calendar for February.

The Regnants

Five of Queens Regnant of England told a part of their story in February. The first woman to take up the throne for herself, Mary I, was born on February 18, 1516 and now lost the Palace of Placentia in London, when her father, Henry VIII, divorced her mother, Catherine or Aragon, he cut Mary from the succession. Does not matter. She claimed the crown on the death of her younger half-brother, Edward VI, in 1553.

Mary was almost the second female regnant of England after another royal woman born in February came close to the throne in the 12th century. Matilda, named Empress after her first marriage to the ruler of the Holy Roman Empire, tried to secure the crown when her father, Henry I, died without a male heir in 1135, but lost the support of crucial supporters and instead worked for her to place son on the throne. She was probably (these are the Middle Ages we are talking about) born on February 7, 1102.

The fourth queen of England, Anne, was another baby from February. She never expected to become a monarch, but succeeded her sister and brother-in-law, Mary II and William III, in 1702. Her own story began on February 6, 1665 at St. James’ Palace in London, where she was born James and then Duke of York (later King James II) and his first wife, Anne Hyde.

Mary II herself had officially become queen on a February day. At the end of 1688, she and her husband, then Prince of Orange, had led a rebellion against James II that had led to his downfall. On February 13, 1689, the Parliament approved the Declaration of Right, confirmed her father’s statement, and offered the crown to her and William.

The reign of our own queen began in February 1952 without her knowledge. Elizabeth II was in Kenya when her father, King George VI, died in his sleep sometime in the early hours of February 6, just days after he said goodbye to his daughter when she went on a trip. She returned to London shortly afterwards as Queen.

The Elizabeth II woman, who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Victoria, had also told part of her story in February. The funeral of the Queen Empress took place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on February 2, 1901.

The Consorts

So far, only one queen partner from England has been born and this royal baby should have been a ruler himself. Elizabeth of York, oldest child of King Edward IV and Elizabeth Woodville, was born on 11 February 1466 at the Palace of Westminster. When her two brothers, Edward V and Richard, disappeared while being held in the Tower of London after their father’s death, Elizabeth was technically the next in line with the throne, but with all her brothers and sisters she was declared illegal by their uncle, Richard III.

Instead, Elizabeth married Henry Tudor after his victory over Richard in the Battle of Bosworth, uniting the warring Houses of Lancaster and York, thereby becoming queen consort. She died on her 37th birthday, 11 February 1503, while in residence in the Tower of London and was buried in Westminster Abbey on 24 February of that year.

The often forgotten but really quite interesting Marguerite of France, who was a partner of King Edward I as his second wife, also died on a February day. The queen, who was immensely popular in her life, died ten years after widow at Marlborough Castle in Wiltshire on February 14, 1318, at the age of 36. She was buried in Christ Church Greyfriars in London.

Catherine Howard, the young and carefree fifth wife of Henry VIII, was executed in the Tower of London on February 13, 1542 after accusations of betraying the king by infidelity. Catherine, who was probably no more than nineteen years old at the time of her death, was buried the same day in the tower of St. Peter Ad Vincula.

Catherine was never crowned. However, the coronation of two other queen consort of England took place in February. Isabella of France was first crowned, along with her new husband, King Edward II, on 25 February 1308 in Westminster Abbey. More than a century later, the coronation of Katherine of Valois, the wife of King Henry V, took place in the abbey on February 23, 1421.

However, the ultimate queen of February is Joanna of Navarre, whose royal story really took shape in February. She was a powerful politician in her own right and married King Henry IV in Winchester Cathedral on February 7, 1403 before continuing to London, where she was crowned Queen of England on February 26 of the same year.

A calendar with queens will continue in March.

