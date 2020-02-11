Advertisement

Mother Caryn and father Danny with Annie (in the middle), 5, Mae, 2 and Lucy, 5 months in their Vancouver home.

Arlen Redekop / PNG

Additional efforts by an RCMP representative in Surrey helped locate a little girl’s stolen cochlear implants on Monday.

Advertisement

Dan Matheson, father of five-year-old Annie, received a call from Sgt.Mike Spencer from the Guildford Fleetwood Community Response Unit on Monday afternoon.

Spencer had read The Province’s Monday report on the theft of sound processors from Annie’s cochlear implants. Annie, her mother Caryn, and sisters Mae and Lucy, went to the Guildford Recreation Center on Saturday morning to attend Annie’s weekly swimming course.

In an admittedly “stupid move”, Caryn put the family’s sports bags in a locker, but didn’t lock them because she was pinched and in a hurry.

Sure enough, when they got back from swimming, the pockets were gone, including Caryn’s wallet, car key, cell phone, and Annie’s sound processors for $ 60,000.

Your car was also stolen.

Matheson said Spencer had previously worked in vehicle theft and was particularly interested in the case. He examined the latest reports and found that the 2014 Mazda 5 of the family had just been in front of a house in Surrey.

“It had been used in a number of criminal activities in Burnaby and Delta and in Surrey,” said Matheson. “Apparently it was used in a robbery in a liquor store.”

Sgt.Mike Spencer of the Surrey RCMP.

RCMP

Spencer checked the files that came from the stolen car and discovered “headphones”.

“He called one of the officers and said,” Are they headphones or a hearing aid? “Said Matheson.

The cop said to Spencer that it was definitely headphones. Spencer asked the cop to check the car again.

“He found the cochlear implants in the car and they were sent to (Spencer) immediately,” said Matheson. “I just went there and they are in good shape. It is incredible, incredible.

Â € œThe cop said that was outrageous. If an item is not useful to that person, it is usually thrown away and sold when it is useful. “

Matheson said the sound processors need to be cleaned, but he expected Annie to hear again soon. The family also communicates with sign language.

The car was confiscated and will be returned to the family in about a week.

Annie is one of approximately 300 children in B.C. who have undergone cochlear implantation. Annie had hers at the age of three after a late diagnosis that she was deeply deaf. The implant processors are worn all day and removed for sleeping or at any time in the water.

connected

[email protected]

Advertisement