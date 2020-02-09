Advertisement

Peter Brookes | The times

In the caricature presented today Peter Brookes has taken over the Chinese government’s dealings with Doctor Li Wenliang, who has been credited with warning of the new corona virus. Wenliang died on Thursday in the outbreak.

Kevin Siers | The Charlotte Observer

Kevin Siers suggests that while Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tore up U.S. President Donald Trump’s state of the Union speech, it tore up the country.

Adam Zyglis | The Buffalo News

Adam Zyglis looks forward to the Republican Party’s outrage at Pelosi, who opens the speech, in contrast to his position on the allegations against President Trump.

Carlos Latuff | Shehab Agency | Twitter

Carlos Latuff has an excavation plan for Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, which the Palestinian leadership has directly rejected because it is obviously biased towards the Israelis.

Kal | Hispanic Citizen | Twitter

Kal takes a blow to Republican Party support for President Trump for his impeachment proceedings.

