Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 7:12 PM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 19:12 EST

CORTLAND, NJ (WSYR-TV) – A blizzard hit Central New York at the right time as hundreds of firefighters from across the state flocked to the Firemen’s Association (FASNY) annual winter games in Greek Peak and Cortland this weekend.

Volunteer firefighters competed in full turnout equipment in all competitions, from tube races to sleigh rides and hose competitions to tug of war and brooms.

The competition was intense, but it is an opportunity for men and women to retire from their jobs, improve speed, coordination and teamwork.

Above all, it’s a way to meet other firefighters again, celebrate the tradition, and remember why they volunteered. Many of them agree that this is a commitment that comes with a deep reward.





As long as Sue can remember, she had a fire in her. The fire of becoming a first aider.

“I love doing things voluntarily or in some way, and I just think this is a great way to give something back to your community,” said Sue Prince, EMT firefighter, Tully Fire Department.

After volunteering for more than 10 years, Sue made her dream come true. Now her daughter Mackenzie continues the family legacy and serves alongside her mother.

“Observe how your parents do it, see how they do it, see how they do it, and want to follow their leadership,” said Mackenzie Prince, Fire Department Home Secretary, Tully Fire Department.

Nationwide, the number of volunteer firefighters continues to fall. One reason why they think there is such a deficiency is because of the increase in training hours.

“The time required has changed significantly over the years. Again, many of our members are not first generation members. So when you talk about what a family member, father, or mother might have gone through, the training requirements were much less, ”said Doug Van Etten, Organizing Committee, Cortland County Fire Brigade Association.

Even after countless hours of training, first responders agree that it is worth serving their neighbors.

“It’s scary. I mean, you line up your life, but I mean, in the end you get another family. You go and have experience. As long as you exercise and do what you have to do, you’ll be fine Everyone has your back, ”said Mackenzie.

“When we talk on the phone, it is usually the worst day for someone, and we can do it a little better and try to help them in every way possible, and that’s why I do it,” said Sue.

If you want to learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter, first responders recommend visiting your local fire department.

The New York State Fire Service Association hosts its annual recruiting weekend on April 25th and 26th. Click here to get more information.

