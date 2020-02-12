It took Mike Fiers ‘voice to get Major League Baseball to investigate the Astros’ shady sign-theft methods, but the A’s were among the teams that previously filed unsuccessful Major League Baseball complaints, Bob Melvin told reporters in Mesa.

General Manager David Forst confirmed this.

“It went through us, yes,” said Forst, asking if the complaint had gone through the team. He was not sure if he was the only team that complained. “We were one of the teams.”

In November, Fiers told The Athletic how the Astro’s illegal program worked while he was setting up for Houston. MLB’s investigation found that Houston had actually cheated the game, both against the Astros and its manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both later released.

“MLB does a great job of monitoring these things, but it is very difficult when a team calls and complains about something that can only do so much,” said Melvin. “It took a player and a player who was on this team to overdo it. And I think MLB is handling it very well right now. ”

For his part, Fiers does not want to talk about his role in the fall of the Astro, nor about Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltran, both of whom orchestrated the devious Houston operation.