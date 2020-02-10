Advertisement

The Oscars are here! And that means another year with a new class of Academy Award winners. Has Leonardo DiCaprio won his second Oscar? Who took the title of best photo home? Receive a complete list of Oscar winners ahead.

Actor in a leading role

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

nominees:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor in a supporting role

Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

nominees:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Actress in a leading role

Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy

nominees:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a supporting role

Winner: Laura Dern, Wedding story

nominees:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Animation film

Winner: Toy Story 4

nominees:
How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4

cinematography

Oscar figurines for the 76th Academy Awards | Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Winner: 1917

nominees:
The Irishman
prankster
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Costume design

Winner: Little women

nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

directing

Winner: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

nominees:
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Sam Mendes before 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho for parasite

Documentary (function)

Winner: American factory

nominees:
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary (short subject)

Winner: Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

nominees:
In the absence
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
I am overwhelmed by life
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Film editing

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Parasite

International feature film

Winner: Parasite

nominees:
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, Northern Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea

Makeup and hairstyles

Winner: Bomb

nominees:
Bomb
prankster
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Music (original score)

Winner: prankster, Hildur Guðnadóttir

nominees:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Music (original song)

Winner: “(I’m going to love me again”) Rocketman

nominees:
“I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4
“(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman
“I stand with you”, from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, from Frozen II
“Stand Up” by Harriet

Best photo

Winner: Parasite

nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite

Production design

Winner: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite

Short film (animation)

Winner: Hair Love

nominees:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister

Short film (live promotion)

Winner: The neighbors window

nominees:
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister

Edit sound

Winner: Ford against Ferrari

nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mix sound

Winner: 1917

nominees:
Ad Astra
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Visual effects

Winner: 1917

nominees:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The lionking
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (adapted scenario)

Winner: Jojo Rabbit

nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
The two popes

Writing (original scenario)

Winner: Parasite

nominees:
Knives out
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite

