The Oscars are here! And that means another year with a new class of Academy Award winners. Has Leonardo DiCaprio won his second Oscar? Who took the title of best photo home? Receive a complete list of Oscar winners ahead.

Actor in a leading role

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

nominees:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor in a supporting role

Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

nominees:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Actress in a leading role

Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy

nominees:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a supporting role

Winner: Laura Dern, Wedding story

nominees:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Animation film

Winner: Toy Story 4

nominees:

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

cinematography

Oscar figurines for the 76th Academy Awards | Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Winner: 1917

nominees:

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Costume design

Winner: Little women

nominees:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

directing

Winner: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite

nominees:

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Todd Phillips for Joker

Sam Mendes before 1917

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho for parasite

Documentary (function)

Winner: American factory

nominees:

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (short subject)

Winner: Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

nominees:

In the absence

Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

I am overwhelmed by life

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Film editing

Winner: Ford v Ferrari

nominees:

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

International feature film

Winner: Parasite

nominees:

Corpus Christi, Poland

Honeyland, Northern Macedonia

Les Misérables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Makeup and hairstyles

Winner: Bomb

nominees:

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (original score)

Winner: prankster, Hildur Guðnadóttir

nominees:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Wedding story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Music (original song)

Winner: “(I’m going to love me again”) Rocketman

nominees:

“I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4

“(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman

“I stand with you”, from Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, from Frozen II

“Stand Up” by Harriet

Best photo

Winner: Parasite

nominees:

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Production design

Winner: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

nominees:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Short film (animation)

Winner: Hair Love

nominees:

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

Short film (live promotion)

Winner: The neighbors window

nominees:

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

Edit sound

Winner: Ford against Ferrari

nominees:

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mix sound

Winner: 1917

nominees:

Ad Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Visual effects

Winner: 1917

nominees:

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (adapted scenario)

Winner: Jojo Rabbit

nominees:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

The two popes

Writing (original scenario)

Winner: Parasite

nominees:

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

