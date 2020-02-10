The Oscars are here! And that means another year with a new class of Academy Award winners. Has Leonardo DiCaprio won his second Oscar? Who took the title of best photo home? Receive a complete list of Oscar winners ahead.
Actor in a leading role
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
nominees:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actor in a supporting role
Winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
nominees:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Actress in a leading role
Winner: Renée Zellweger, Judy
nominees:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actress in a supporting role
Winner: Laura Dern, Wedding story
nominees:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Animation film
Winner: Toy Story 4
nominees:
How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
cinematography
Winner: 1917
nominees:
The Irishman
prankster
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Costume design
Winner: Little women
nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
directing
Winner: Bong Joon Ho for Parasite
nominees:
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Sam Mendes before 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho for parasite
Documentary (function)
Winner: American factory
nominees:
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary (short subject)
Winner: Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
nominees:
In the absence
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
I am overwhelmed by life
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Film editing
Winner: Ford v Ferrari
nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Parasite
International feature film
Winner: Parasite
nominees:
Corpus Christi, Poland
Honeyland, Northern Macedonia
Les Misérables, France
Pain and Glory, Spain
Parasite, South Korea
Makeup and hairstyles
Winner: Bomb
nominees:
Bomb
prankster
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (original score)
Winner: prankster, Hildur Guðnadóttir
nominees:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Music (original song)
Winner: “(I’m going to love me again”) Rocketman
nominees:
“I can’t let you throw it away” from Toy Story 4
“(I Gonna) Love Me Again” by Rocketman
“I stand with you”, from Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, from Frozen II
“Stand Up” by Harriet
Best photo
Winner: Parasite
nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
Production design
Winner: Once upon a time … in Hollywood
nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
Short film (animation)
Winner: Hair Love
nominees:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
memorable
Sister
Short film (live promotion)
Winner: The neighbors window
nominees:
Brotherhood
Nefta soccer club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
Edit sound
Winner: Ford against Ferrari
nominees:
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mix sound
Winner: 1917
nominees:
Advertisement Astra
Ford against Ferrari
prankster
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Visual effects
Winner: 1917
nominees:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The lionking
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Writing (adapted scenario)
Winner: Jojo Rabbit
nominees:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
The two popes
Writing (original scenario)
Winner: Parasite
nominees:
Knives out
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite