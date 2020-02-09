Advertisement

Imagine a doctor feeling like he is delivering bad news to a patient. He won’t find friends, but the table says what it says. Given the events of the past week, today’s column will probably not make me any new friends.

I voted Mitt Romney President in 2012. I was convinced that he was right on the big issues, including health care, illegal immigration and stimulating sustainable growth after the terrible recession and beyond. He also rightly called Russia our enemy. President Obama declined to do so, saying, “The 1980s called and want their foreign policy back.” Who is laughing now

Mitt Romney did not win the presidency. I remain proud of my voice.

In 2016, Donald Trump insulted his way out of a group of 17 candidates to become the front runner for the Republican nomination. Mitt Romney thought this was a mistake. He made an overwhelming speech and warned the country that Trump did not have the character or temperament to hold the nation’s highest office. “Donald Trump is a fake, a scam,” said Romney. “His promises are as worthless as graduating from Trump University.”

Hard words from anyone. Unprecedented by the party’s former candidate.

Donald Trump won anyway.

Shortly after the election, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (and Trump’s first chief of staff) Reince Priebus received the elected President Trump and private citizen Romney for a festive dinner. The office of State Secretary, the most important and least political cabinet position, was at stake. Party professionals were keen to get to know a competent, experienced person who represents the United States abroad. For the benefit of the country, Romney agreed to meet with Trump.

The message was instead forwarded to Rex Tillerson, who was fired 13 months later on Twitter for giving his boss a name that I can’t print in a family newspaper. Now Mike Pompeo represents America abroad, exactly the partisan yes man we had hoped to avoid.

Trump won again last week – if you say that you won’t be released after your impeachment, you won. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote for the president to be guilty of abuse of power.

This makes Romney the number one enemy of the state for the President and his followers. He will be relentlessly trolled, his life will likely be under threat, not an unusual occurrence in the cyber age, and Donald Trump Jr. is already demanding that he be expelled from the Republican Party.

Romney is a big boy. He can handle it. But how did Romney become the only Republican to vote against the president?

When it became clear that Richard Nixon had to go, the GOP turned to former candidate Barry Goldwater to convey the message. In 2018, another former Republican candidate died of brain cancer. Romney entered the Senate to include the late John McCain’s cloak: the party’s conscience. With his vote last week, Romney has come a long way to fulfill this role.

This doesn’t make Mitt Romney a hero. It makes him a man of conscience.

The Democrats, of course, maintain ethical superiority in all of this, but still have to take on their own role to create the conditions that have led to President Trump. For almost 50 years, every republican candidate has been denigrated as “mean”, “bad”, “misogynistic”, “racist”. Even worse. McCain, a war hero, was relentlessly beaten by Democrats in 2008. Then in 2012 we had Romney. Our current president is a different breed.

Politics have always been a blood sport, even if senators and congressmen still approached them with decency. Burr hasn’t tweeted any bad names at Hamilton. he shot him. But you can’t demonize people and call them Hitler and then complain of the loss of politeness.

It is true that Trump has had many successes, although you would never have known if you had watched CNN or most of the media.

Last Tuesday, Trump did what all incumbent presidents did. He used his address for the state of the Union to tell the world how great he is. But that was anything but a normal SOTU. This president was brought to trial for abuse of power. At the beginning of the evening, he refused to shake hands with the speaker of the house. At the end of the evening, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi prevailed against Trump and tore up his speech. I hope these duel guns are safe somewhere.

This behavior is not sustainable.

Millions who voted for Mitt Romney in 2012 are now disparaging him. I think history will judge him kindly. Friendlier than the Democrats, who still call him a greedy “vulture capitalist” with a dog tied to his roof. My inbox is no doubt filling up with “RINO!” Or “Libtard!” And other silly insulting names for defending Romney over the president.

So be it. I have read the cards. I stand by my diagnosis. There is no shortage of second opinions.

Doug McIntyre’s column appears on Sundays. He can be reached at: [email protected]

