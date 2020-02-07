Advertisement

The Kerala government has lifted its “catastrophe” status four days ago after a positive case of coronavirus became negative and 67 suspected patients were negative, reflecting the current number of positive cases in the state, three in the Health condition limited Minister KK Shailaja said on Friday.

The state pressed the emergency button last Monday after a third medical student returned from China in Kasaragod, north Kerala, tested positive for coronavirus. The state made a massive effort to contain the secondary infection, including an awareness campaign at grassroots level.

“We had individuals who had direct contact with those affected. So far, all tests have been negative. 67 samples have been tested in the last two days. In addition, the second patient being treated in Alappuzha is now negative. However, he is only released after 28 days of isolation, ”the minister said, adding that the time was not yet ripe for sub-administration.

The remaining two positive cases also responded well to treatment, and the minister expressed hope that they will soon lose their positive status.

“We are very relieved. It seems that our hard work has really paid off. But it’s not time to relax. We will be extremely vigilant. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this happen, ”said the Minister, praising the medical staff, the political leadership and others.

The removal of the catastrophe flag removes certain restrictions on student field trips and large gatherings.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation in the past two days. The situation has improved and we have decided to take the disaster back, ”said Shailaja before adding that the medical emergency was announced as a precautionary measure.

After declaring an “accident”, the state opened additional isolation stations and began training doctors and medical personnel to deal with the emergency.

Although the World Health Organization recommends 14 days of isolation, the state has increased it to 28 days to rule out a possible late flowering of the infection. Exposed to the Nipah virus two years ago, the state effectively used its experience to control the virus, health officials say.

They claim that Nipah was more dangerous than corona virus. Many health experts have praised the state’s willingness and response.

