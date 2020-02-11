Advertisement

File photo of Union Interior Minister Amit Shah | Photo: PTI

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: A couplet, a little introspection and many good wishes. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several AAP BJP leaders congratulated on Tuesday’s second consecutive win in Delhi.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi went to Twitter and wished Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to “meet the aspirations of the people of Delhi”.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for winning the Delhi general election. I wish them all the best to meet the aspirations of the people in Delhi.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), February 11, 2020

Kejriwal tweeted back and thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

Thank you Sir. I look forward to working closely with Center to make our capital a world-class city. https://t.co/IACEVA091c

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal), February 11, 2020

The national president of the BJP, J.P. Nadda said he “respected” people’s decision.

भाभा दिल्दिल की जनता द्दावा दिये गये गयेाजन का सम्समाम करती है है सभी काक्र्यकरात ने इस इसाचुन में अथक परिश्परिश किया और रार चुनाचुन में में लगे रहे है सभी कार्र्यकरात अभिनंदना ह्ह ह्ह

– Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who was convinced until Tuesday morning that the party could win 55 of the 70 meeting seats in the capital, said he accepted the public judgment with good wishes for Kejriwal.

दिल्दिल के सभी सभीाताओं का धन्धनाद।

सभी सभीाक्र्ताओ को उनके उनके परिश्परिश के लिए लिएाधुवाद… दिल्दिल की कीा काक सिराथे पे .. @ArvindKejriwal जी जी को बहुत बधाई ..

– Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP), February 11, 2020

BJP candidate and AAP turncoat Kapil Mishra congratulated the victorious party and said the “struggle would continue”. In an interview with the ANI news agency, he claimed that the BJP probably had no connection with the voters in Delhi.

ईाई ल AAP को कोाशानद जीत की कीाबध

भाभा के सभी सभीार्र्यकराओं का आभाआभ हम हम पूरी मेहनत चुनाचुन लड़ा

दिल्दिल की जनता का धन्धनाद

संघर्संघर जारी रहेगा

– Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 11, 2020

Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from the Model Town constituency: I congratulate the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal on the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means that we failed to connect with the people of Delhi anywhere. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ptnA9S7Z2I

– ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP spokesman and candidate for Hari Nagar, was poetic about his defeat in his first election. The Couplet, which he roughly translated – victory and defeat are only lessons learned on his journey.

क्का हाह में क्का जीत जीत, किंचित नहीं भयभीत भयभीत मैं

संघर्संघर पथ पर पर मिला, यह यह सही वह वह सही।

हरि हरि नगरानसभा के सभी सभीातात का और और सभीार्यकर्ता मित्रों का हार्र धन्यवायव।

– Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 11, 2020

Former cricket player Gautam Gambhir, a BJP member from East Delhi, assured Kejriwal that he was committed to the development of the capital.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal on his return as Chief Minister of Delhi and all victorious MLAs. I want to assure him that the development of Delhi and the well-being of the citizens will be the top priority for everyone!

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 11, 2020

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also wrote that he “respected” the mandate.

दिल्दिल लीा ने विधानसभा चुनानसभ मेंा निर्निर लिया है है हम्निर णया सम्समाम करते है और @ArvindKejriwal @ BJP4India एक रचनारचन्मक विपक्विपक ष रूप रूपा की समस्समसाय को आवाआव देती रहेंगी रहेंगीाitterरहेगी.com/.com/.com/.com/

– Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar), February 11, 2020

Union interior minister and BJP chief election strategist Amit Shah, who led an aggressive campaign for Delhi, were not expected to respond at the time of this report’s release.

Also read: 5 reasons why Modi-Shah’s BJP lost to Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the Delhi election

Tweet & defeat

Given the defeat, Modi and Shah generally respond by repeating their “respect for the popular mandate” and their gratitude to the party workers.

When the Jharkhand Assembly election results were announced last December, Prime Minister Modi praised BJP karyakartas (Party workers) for the work they do.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for giving @ BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also welcome Karyakarta’s hard-working party for their efforts.

We will continue to serve the state and address people-related issues in the coming times.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

Tweeted a few minutes earlier, Shah said the BJP “respected” the mandate of the people in Jharkhand.

हम झाझ की जनता द्दावा दिये गये गयेाजन का सम्समाम करते हैं हैं

भाभा को 5 वर्वर तक प्प की कीा करने का जोा दिया था उसके लिएार व्व्यक करते करते भाभा निरंतर निरंतर्प के विकाविक के लिए कटिबद्कटिबद रहेगी रहेगी

सभी काक्र्यकरात का उनके उनके्परिश के लिए अभिनंदन।

– Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2019

When the results of the 2018 general election for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were announced in December this year, Modi decided to “accept the people’s mandate with humility”. He also thanked his party officials for their support.

We accept the mandate of people with humility.

I thank the people in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP governments in these countries work tirelessly for the good of the people.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), December 11, 2018

The BJP Karyakartas family worked day and night for the state elections. I greet you for your hard work.

Victory and defeat are an integral part of life.

Today’s results will further our determination to serve people and work harder for India’s development.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), December 11, 2018

Shah chose to remain silent about the verdict in these states as well, and congratulated K. Chandrashekar Rao on his victory in the Telangana Assembly elections, which were held at the same time.

Also read: Why Delhi voters chose Arvind Kejriwal for CM and Narendra Modi for PM

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message



Advertisement