John Reid decided to donate his son Dakota’s organs after the 16-year-old was killed in a car accident last year. This month he received a thank you from the man who had received his son’s heart: a teddy bear with a very special heartbeat.

John’s wife Stephanie posted an emotional video showing her husband’s reaction when he opened the package from his son’s heartbeat recipient, Robert O’Connor. “I would have preferred to give this to you personally, but I’m not sure when that would happen,” said John, reading the letter from O’Connor.

John finally started to collapse when he opened the package to reveal a bear in a shirt labeled “Best Father Ever”. Then he heard the audio recording inside the bear: his son’s heart was beating in the man he saved.

The gentleman who received Dakota’s heart sent John Allen Lee Reid a bear with Dakota’s heartbeat! ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks a lot!

Posted by Stephanie Reid on Wednesday February 5, 2020

“When I got the bear, my heart was full of joy. I didn’t expect anything from it,” said John. “I never left Dakota’s side. At night I rested my head on his chest for hours and listened to his heartbeat every night. Now I can list his heartbeat again thanks to Bob!”

Dakota was killed in a car accident in January 2019. He was driving as a passenger in the car when the driver drove out of an SUV, John told CBS News.

“When they said ‘It’s time’ they rolled him out and we followed,” said John. “When we turned the corner, both sides of the hallway [sic] were occupied by nurses, doctors and staff when we went to the OR in honor of Dakota to say our last” See you soon “.

The Virginia family did not initially know where their son’s organs would go, but eventually O’Connor’s daughter tracked down the Reid family and reached out. It wasn’t long before O’Connor John sent the bear.

John’s son Dakota is pictured before his fatal car accident in January 2019.

John Reid

John told CBS News he speaks daily to O’Connor about the importance of organ donation and how they hope to publicize the good that it can do.

“Giving the gift of life means continuing God’s plan for both the donor families and the recipient,” said John. “We want to share our stories to promote organ donation and show families how it really helps donor families to heal themselves and get to know their love in life better.”

The two even plan to meet “soon” for the first time. “We are blood now! We are family!” John added.

Robert is not the only person Dakota and the family’s selfless decision to help save. John said he was contacted by a farmer who received his son’s kidney and pancreas, and a 21-year-old man who can now see thanks to his son’s eyes.

“It was so comforting and fulfilling to know he was going to live on,” said John. “It helped us so much to know that he helped save lives. It is the best healing and comfort I could ever ask for. Certainly it is part of God’s plan.”

