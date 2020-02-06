Advertisement

A Rasmussen poll released on Thursday found that American voters generally say that President Donald Trump “strengthened” America and that they were “more optimistic about the nation’s future than in previous years.”

The voters see a stronger #America, optimistic about the future

– Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 6, 2020

According to poll results, 46 percent of likely US voters believe the nation has grown stronger since the 2016 presidential election, while 41 percent say Trump has weakened the country.

In addition, 50 percent of respondents say America’s best days are in the future. This is a decline since the record high of 54 percent in April 2019, but according to Rasmussen “still higher than in regular surveys since 2006”.

Only 30 percent of likely voters believe the nation’s best days are in the past.

According to the poll, the number of voters who have given America’s best days for the future has been “in the mid to upper 30s” since November 2006.

For example, in May 2017, Rasmussen found that 52 percent believed America’s best days had passed.

“Economic confidence is at a five-year high,” Rasmussen led the January consumer spending update.

If political affiliation matters, Republicans prefer Trump.

Of those surveyed, 80 percent of Republicans say Trump has strengthened the country, while only 20 percent of Democrats and 40 percent of unaffiliated voters say the same.

Among the democratic voters polled, 69 percent said Trump had weakened America and 42 percent of unaffiliated voters said the same.

Regarding optimism for America’s future, 67 percent of Republicans believe the nation’s best days are in the future, while only 39 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of unaffiliated voters agree.

The poll consisted of responses from 1,000 likely voters and was conducted from February 4-5. The error rate in the sample is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

