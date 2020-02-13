NEW YORK – From a 6-year-old Instagram influencer, Taylen Biggs, to an industry legend, Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Andre Leon Talley, New York Fashion Week is just as fun on the streets outside of the shows as the gatherings inside.

Associate press photographer Mark Lennihan captured part of the action on the sidewalk as New York’s hectic week of fashion shows ended and industry influencers, buyers, and the media move on to the next round, London Fashion Week, which starts on Saturday.

Lennihan also captured part of the glare in a fur coat with a belt by model Lameka Fox. Harlem fashion legend Dapper Dan took photos with fans wearing a bow tie with a yellow print and a matching scarf.

Talley naturally wore one of his signature caftans on the back with ‘Gucci’ in honor of Dapper Dan’s collaboration with the brand.