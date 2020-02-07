Advertisement

A man who received parole for a 2009 DUI crash that killed a graduate of St. Charles East High School could have his latest DUI arrest – which took place in Romeoville last August – based on a recent verdict to be released by a judge.

Citing the lack of a probable cause, Will County Judge Chrystel Gavlin suppressed the evidence and results of the sobriety test in the case of Onofrio “Josh” Lorusso, 28, who was formerly Wayne and now on the 25000 block from Hart Road, Batavia.

The ruling states that the DUI charges against Lorusso could be dismissed at his next trial in Joliet in late March.

Gavlin decided last week that the authorities had no reason to arrest Lorusso at 1:19 p.m. August 4, 2019 after he hit another car heading north on Weber Road, according to court records.

Defense attorney Ted Hammel, who did not reply, argued that his client had a drink and completed a leg with one leg before refusing other tests until a lawyer arrived.

At the time of his arrest in August, Lorusso refused to take a breath test, which triggered an automatic one-year suspension of his driving license under state law.

Gavlin’s decision suppresses Lorusso’s statements to the police and also means that Lorusso’s summary suspension should be lifted immediately, as records show.

Will County Prosecutor Carol Cheney said the prosecutor is “now reviewing the case and will determine the appropriate course of action by March 23,” the next day Lorusso is due to appear in court.

Lorusso was arrested in June 2009 and charged with a severe DUI.

He eventually pleaded guilty to exacerbating DUI upon the death of Cameron Godee, 18, of St. Charles, a graduate of St. Charles East High School who appeared as a passenger in the Lorusso Ford Explorer in 2005.

Lorusso had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227 percent and was in a 25-mile zone on the 3100 block of Royal Fox Drive at 77 mph when he lost control of a mailbox, two trees, and a parked car. Two other passengers were also injured.

Lorusso was imprisoned for up to 14 years for Cameron’s death, but was sentenced to six months in prison and parole after judge Timothy Sheldon, who had since retired, was sentenced.

Years later, Lorusso was arrested at an underage drinking party while still on probation. At the time, prosecutors were arguing for a prison, but Sheldon gave Lorusso more prison and an alcohol monitor in February 2012.

During the hearing, Cameron’s father Greg Godee Sheldon called out, “How much did they pay you this time?” Godee was briefly arrested and apologized to the court.

Godee said this week that he was not surprised that another judge had decided in favor of Lorusso.

“The legal system is just as corrupt as last time. I resigned myself to it. I just pray that no one else will be killed (by Lorusso),” said Godee. “The more money you have, the more it tips.”

Lorusso is free. If convicted of DUI’s offense, he could face up to 364 days in prison.

