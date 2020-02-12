Advertisement

A massive fire broke out in an Exxon refinery in Louisiana.

Firefighters responded to the North Baton Rouge scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday, ABC subsidiary WBRZ reported.

Exxon wrote on Twitter that a volunteer fire department had stopped the fire in the area where it occurred and no injuries were reported.

“The volunteer fire team responded to a fire at the refinery. It was in the area where it occurred. The forces are still evaluating the situation. We are monitoring the air quality at the fence line. We apologize for the inconvenience and take care us about it. ” have caused, “said Exxon.

– ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA), February 12, 2020

UPDATE: We are responding to a fire in the refinery. The fire was in the area where it occurred. No injuries were reported. We actively monitor the facility’s fence line and the area around the NBR community. At this point in time, all measured values ​​are not recognizable.

