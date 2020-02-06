Advertisement

There has been an endless supply of drama in their lives over the past weeks and months, but now that their fear that one of them is own is starting to maintain itself, the real reasons for its destructive behavior may be confronted with “A Million of Little Things” “

Gary (James Roday) is not doing well since he and Maggie (Allison Miller) split up, participate in a series of appointments and one-night stands on the ABC series and also participate in other destructive behavior – including fighting a man that faced Rome (Romany Malco) at the softball game Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) and both were arrested as a result. Now, with a preview clip for season 2, Episode 12, “Guilty”, in which the gang approaches him and makes sure he gets some help as he collapses further, it seems that he will decide to approach the person he is the most blames anyone for his problems – his absent mother.

“Gary takes a big step and confronts his past,” reveals a summary of the episode.

With Marcia Gay Harden joining the cast as his mother, it seems that he will really see her, which could open up a whole new set of problems and issues for him that he has suppressed and put him on a darker path – or it might finally help to get himself back together and on the path that he was before he broke up and lost his job.

In the meantime, he will not be the only one confronted with a major confrontation. While Regina (Christina Moses) will again be at odds with her mother (Romy Rosemont) revealing that she and Rome should adopt a child together, Maggie will also be confronted with her own ugly secret – that of Eric (Jason) Ritter) has not taken it to really be the recipient of her brother’s heart.

“Maggie finally talks to Eric,” says the synopsis.

‘A Million Little Things’ is broadcast on Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Gary (James Roday) confronts his past – his mother (Marcia Gay Harden) – on the February 6, 2020 episode of “A Million Little Things”. Photo: ABC

