Movies have prophesied some far-fetched things that have become incredibly true. Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), predictive video calls, and Siri-like artificial intelligence. She also anticipated space tourism, which Richard Branson and Elon Musk are working on. Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner (1982) had his characters make video calls, even if the technology didn’t exist. The Terminator (1984) predicted military drones, while Star-Trek (1966) predicted the cell phone. The inventor Martin Cooper, whose team at Motorola had built the first cell, had admitted that Captain Kirk’s communicator had influenced him in the development of the cell phone. The Hollywood film Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) predicts precise full-body scanners at airports as used today. When I saw the film Contagion in a theater in 2011, I never thought that the fictional deadly virus would one day come true. Strangely enough, fiction has become reality today with the outbreak of the corona virus, just like the plot in the American film Contagion.

In the film, Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow) speculates after returning from a business trip to Hong Kong to Minnesota about the flu-like symptoms she suffers from jet lag. However, two days later, Beth is dead and the doctors tell her stunned husband (Matt Damon) that they have no idea what killed her.

Her little son dies later the same day. Soon, many other identical symptoms show up and a global pandemic explodes. The similarities of the outbreak in the film and in today’s world are overwhelming. China is the epicenter of the epidemic in both countries, and bats have contributed to the spread of the virus in both countries.

Interestingly, the film shows how Beth gets sick and spreads the infection in the United States after catching and carrying the Hong Kong microbe on a business trip. The remainder of the film shows how trees are felled in a bat habitat to build a factory. Most bats are killed, but a surviving bat flies near a pig pen and drops a fruit that falls and mixes with the pig feed that the pigs eat. A pig from the pigsty is slaughtered in a popular restaurant where, after a good meal, Beth shakes hands with the chef who got infected with the virus while preparing the pork, which is causing a worldwide pandemic.

The corona virus is so named because the tips that protrude from the cell membranes resemble the corona of the sun. The outbreak that started in Wuhan, China has since spread to all provinces of China and beyond. India announced its third case of a novel corona virus on Monday. Two people from Kerala who travel frequently to China have tested positive in Kerala. Previously, an Indian student at Wuhan University in China in Kerala had tested positive, the first case of coronavirus in India. Over 14,500 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported worldwide. At least 300 deaths have been confirmed in China to date, and measures to evacuate citizens from the worst-hit Chinese region of Wuhan, or sneeze near others, have been taken in India and several other countries recently confirmed in the US

The first symptoms of the virus are dry cough, fever, shortness of breath and sore throat. While some of the infected had mild symptoms, some developed lung fluids that were associated with viral pneumonia. The virus is more likely to become serious or fatal in the elderly or in patients with compromised immune systems. Corona virus has no specific cure because it is a viral infection. Antibiotics don’t help. The best way to prevent disease is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

People should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. To do this, use an alcohol-based hand disinfectant that contains at least 60% alcohol if water and soap are not available. You should avoid contact with eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. You should also avoid close contact with sick people. You should stay at home in the event of illness and cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Although we know little about the novel coronavirus researchers, we say they are similar to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Heavy Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), two similar infectious diseases that have occurred in the current decade that we were able to cope. Between November 2002 and July 2003, an outbreak of SARS in southern China ultimately caused 8,098 cases, with 774 deaths reported in 17 countries, with the majority of cases occurring in mainland China and Hong Kong (9.6% mortality rate). In late 2017, Chinese scientists tracked the virus from civets to caved horseshoe bats in Yunnan Province. MERS was first discovered in the Persian Gulf in 2012 and has since witnessed irregular accumulations of cases. In the past eight years, there have been nearly 2,500 confirmed cases and over 850 deaths in more than two dozen countries.

With regard to the corona virus, five South Asian countries – Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan – share a total of 4,000 miles with China, from where the virus originated. Since the Wuhan virus spreads during the incubation period of two days to two weeks, it appears that there has been an increase in reported cases in South Asia in the coming days. Due to poor health infrastructure, the largest country in the region, India, could prove slow in diagnosing and reporting new cases and poorly prepared to deal with a rapidly mutating virus.

Conditions such as high population density, subtropical climatic conditions and inadequate sanitary facilities make India extremely vulnerable and suitable for the spread of the corona virus. Inadequate medical facilities and the unavailability of medical services in remote areas make the situation even more ideal for Wuhan flu to spread like wildfire. It’s shocking, but true, that a single government doctor in India cares for an average of almost 12,000 people.

What is a corona virus? Is it a mutant or an artificial bio-weapon? There is strong suspicion that the major world powers China, Russia, the United States and some rogue countries such as Syria, Iran and North Korea have biological weapons programs. A virus strain that is accidentally released or smuggled into the population may be examined. Experts do not expose this possibility. The UK Daily Mail and several other newspapers have speculated that the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, which opened in 2014 and is part of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, could be responsible for the spread of the virus and has linked a prudent American newspaper to coronavirus In 2014, after the Ebola outbreak, reports appeared in the media that the United States Department of Defense had developed the virus biotechnologically.

A former Israeli intelligence officer, who everyone believes is an expert in virology, claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology developed secret biological weapons for the Chinese military and that the coronavirus outbreak was due to the escape of a biological weapon from a mystery Lab in Wuhan.

In 1918, the world witnessed an influenza pandemic (January 1918 – December 1920; colloquially known as Spanish flu), in which the Spanish flu virus, a variant of swine flu, infected around 500 million people worldwide and killed more than the two world wars combined one of the deadliest epidemics in human history. Billy Corgan, the singer of the famous “Smashing Pumpkins” on his blog, had complained that the swine flu virus was not a naturally occurring disease. He found that this man created it to scare people.

Billy Corgan’s claim may be right or wrong, but in 1957 the swine flu virus had completely disappeared from the surface of our planet, but it suddenly reappeared in 1977 after 20 years. Exactly at the time when the Omutninsk chemical plant was founded in Soviet Russia, influenza vaccines and bacteria for plant production were mass-produced above ground, while the Soviet bioweapons program examined pest and tularemia microbes in the closely guarded underground facilities. Some nations therefore anticipate the deliberate release of the swine flu virus, which confirms the existence of a Soviet Russian biological weapons program.

At the same time, vaccine trials or a failed vaccine development attempt were seen as further plausible explanations for the 1977 epidemic. However, some researchers believed that the swine flu virus might have spread to the public after a lab technician accidentally broke the frozen vial containing the pathogen that the Russians had kept since the 1950s. In the recent past, several such biopanels have occurred with potentially fatal effects.

In March 2013, officials at a high security government research laboratory in Texas said they lost a vial of Guanarito virus that causes “bleeding under the skin and in body cavities such as the mouth, eyes, or ears.” They entrusted the matter to the FBI for investigation. Just a year later, more than 1,000 ampoules of SARS virus were lost at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. These are deadly biotoxins that could become

catastrophic biological weapons if they accidentally get into the hands of terrorists. There was also some scary news about various laboratory errors, such as a forgotten smallpox ampoule in an old freezer and breakdowns with anthrax and avian flu in the disease control and prevention centers in the United States.

As genetic engineering becomes cheaper, more accurate and faster every year, it is possible to develop new and more virulent novels

Viruses. We recently saw an example of what this could look like when researchers in the Netherlands and the United States changed the genetic code of avian flu or the avian influenza virus (HSN1) to make it more deadly. Although bird flu has a 70 percent mortality rate, it is not possible to transmit the virus from person to person.

By tinkering with DNA and causing only four genetic mutations, the Dutch-American team not only managed to make a much more virulent strain with improved transferability to humans, but also turned the virus into an incredible bio-weapon. Although the scientists’ original goal was to study how quickly H5N1 could develop to better prevent it from spreading, the resulting genetically modified strain proved that release could trigger a global epidemic.

Organic weapons can be a red herring. At Wuhan, however, some facts raise relevant questions. The existence of the bsl-4 laboratory in Wuhan could a

Coincidence, but the fact that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is researching new types of corona viruses is too coincidental. Another overwhelming point that raises questions concerns the concerns of

international scientists in 2017 regarding the Wuhan laboratory and China’s lack of expertise and transparency in dealing with such deadly pathogens.

We have written much of human history with a view to continuing the struggle of “man against nature”. We have placed the forces of nature such as viruses, diseases and plague in the role of an enemy of humanity. In order to survive, thrive and destroy others, we have tried to conquer nature. It may look like we won battle after battle, but we lost the war. It must have been a misconception to have won the battle to develop the Wuhan virus. But nature fought back. Do we start a counterattack or do we indulge and accept that we can never conquer nature?

– Dr. Jayanth K. Murali, IPS, is ADGP (Law and Order) Tamil Nadu. He can be contacted at www.jayanthmurali.com.

