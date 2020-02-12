February 12, 2020, 11:44 a.m.

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Washington. – The YMCA is working on an agreement with the Cannon Shelter to enable homeless tenants to use their shower facilities.

When the agreement is reached, people staying at the Cannon Shelter can shower in the Downtown YMCA on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 1:30 PM. and 2:30 p.m. and Fridays between 1:30 p.m. in the North Side YMCA. and 2:30 p.m.

The Cannon Shelter has no permanent bathrooms or showers, and the city of Spokane has decided not to undertake this renovation immediately after it opens, as this would displace people living there in winter.

Pat Estes, branch manager of YMCA Inland Northwest, says it is a service that YMCA has been offering for some time and this new agreement would allow them to serve more people.

For its part, Jewels Helping Hands will provide a male and female manager to ensure the safety of YMCA guests and people from the Cannon shelter. You will also be responsible for transportation.

Estes says it is a win-win situation for everyone involved and that the deal could be closed on Wednesday.

