Advertisement

This morning, Patently Apple released a short report on Samsung’s Oscar display for the next-generation flip phone known as Z Flip. It’s Samsung’s second foldable smartphone design. Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the “Galaxy Fold”, was unable to win the public vote of confidence. The Z Flip will be officially launched tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. at Samsung UNPACKED in New York. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

Advertisement

Coincidentally (or not) a new market report for foldable smartphones was published by Strategy Analytics today. The company predicts that worldwide foldable smartphone shipments will increase from less than 1 million units in 2019 to 100 million by 2025.

Samsung, Huawei, Motorola (Lenovo) and others are leaders. High prices, low display yields and questionable durability hold back the foldable market today, but these problems will be resolved in the long run.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, deputy director at Strategy Analytics: “We expect global deliveries of foldable smartphones to grow sharply from less than 1 million units in 2019 to 100 million in 2025. Foldable smartphones will become the fastest growing segment in the premium smartphone market over the next ten years his.”

Neil Mawston, CEO of Strategy Analytics: “Foldable devices pack a large screen into a small design. Consumers can surf on a large screen with rich content such as videos and then neatly put the device in a pocket or pouch.”

Ken Hyers, director at Strategy Analytics: “Samsung was the world’s leading supplier of foldable smartphones in 2019, followed by Huawei in second place. Samsung is the leading provider in western regions such as the United States, while Huawei focuses on the Chinese home market.

Competitors like Motorola and TCL will ship their own new models in 2020 and try to get a piece of the foldable cake. By 2025, every major player should have a portfolio of foldable products. including Apple, “

Ukonaho added: “At the moment, the foldable industry has to overcome a number of hurdles, including very high prices, low yields of bendable displays and questionable durability, whether the hinges or screens will last longer than a few months. However, the technical problems must be overcome because leaflets are not unsolvable, and we expect the problems to be addressed in the coming years. “

You can purchase the full paid report, which deals with the subject in more detail, from Strategy Analytics here.

Your argument that the foldable industry has a lot to overcome for the market to hit 100 million foldable smartphones by 2025 is an understatement.

Yes, it is true that Apple can enter this market if we estimate the number of patents pending for this type of product, but this is not a guarantee. Apple will not enter this market unless it offers something that makes a breakthrough and makes a difference. This is a great if at the moment.

Strategy Analytics forecasts that leaflets will be the fastest growing segmentbonus“Smartphone market. The focus that Strategy Analytics places on the value of these foldable phones is for consumers who want a larger display. However, Strategy Analytics does not define what they consider a foldable device. Their examples are limited to foldable devices from Samsung and Huawei depend on a large single display that flips over like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

Microsoft’s future “Surface Duo” (a foldable smartphone) and the “Surface Neo” (a foldable tablet), which will be launched in the fourth quarter, will offer foldable devices based on the folding of two displays. Strategy Analytics does not mention that this type of foldable device is included in the forecast. I personally think that Wintel’s approach to providing foldable devices over two displays could prevail against flip phones and other foldable devices by 2025.

Apple seems ready to go in every way when the market shows signs of interest in foldable devices. And, strangely enough, Apple may have a third option to offer a “big screen” experience in a new way.

Apple could opt for a new iPhone glasses accessory that, of course, offers greater content viewing quality when needed, without consumers having to notice wrinkles or hinges. Below are just two types of glasses from iPhone accessories (01 and 02).

Glasses that can be used to dock an iPhone for its display can create a cinematic experience for mobile TV (Apple TV +), games (Apple Arcade) and films.

Strategy Analytics is currently relying heavily on individual displays that fold upwards, as the market will deteriorate by 2025. I am not convinced of this forecast if Wintel’s dual display approach is not part of this forecast. Apple currently remains the wild card, and it’s just too early to predict which direction they will take.

Advertisement