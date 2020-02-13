High frequency exposure can lead to serious health problems. Animal studies show evidence of RF exposure to cancer. Radiation exposure has also been linked to lower sperm counts, headaches, and various other human health problems. To prevent health problems, the FCC has set radiation limits that OEMs should comply with. Every device manufacturer should test the radio frequency exposure of a device before making it available to the public.

Apple claims that the highest SAR value for the iPhone 11 Pro is 1.18. Recently RF Exposure Lab, an independent laboratory in San Marcos, California, found that the iPhone 11 Pro’s radiation levels were 3.8, which is twice the federal safety limit (1.6) and almost three times higher than specified by Apple on its website.

Apple has not yet responded to this problem, but the problem appears to be in the FCC process. FCC does not test the radiation levels of the devices it has approved. Instead, a manufacturer like Apple passes the phone on to an independent laboratory for testing. If the phone passes this lab test, the FCC approves the device for approval. Hopefully the FCC will look into this matter seriously and take appropriate action.

If you have an iPhone 11 Pro, you can reduce exposure to RF energy by using a hands-free option, e.g. B. the integrated hands-free system, the included headphones or similar accessories.

Source: PopularMechanics