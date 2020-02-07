Advertisement

Passively cooled graphics cards are rather rare nowadays, since the majority of the market has made peace with the cards that are actively cooled today with two fans. Fortunately, there are still some companies that offer passive designs, such as Palit Microsystems, which launched the fanless GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX.

The Palit GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX (NE5165001BG1-1170H) uses a custom circuit board and comes with an extensive passive cooling solution. The double-wide heat sink contains a pair of heat pipes and is considerably higher than the card. Overall, the card with the built-in heat sink measures 178 mm and is 138 mm high. Not surprisingly, given the severe thermal constraints, Palit plays conservatively here and the card runs at NVIDIA’s official GTX 1650 reference clock speeds of 1485 MHz / 1665 MHz (base / boost).

Typical for GTX 1650 cards, Palit uses 4 GB of GDDR5 memory with 8 Gbit / s. The card has two DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and an HDMI 2.0b connection.

Palit officially rated the card for a TDP of 75 W; Judging from what we’ve seen on other GTX 1650 cards, that’s probably a bit conservative too. This is all the better for Palit because it makes it easier for them to passively cool the graphics card. Another advantage of a Sub-75 W card is that no additional PCIe power plug is required, so the card can be inserted into a system and used immediately without any additional internal cabling.

Palit has not released a MSRP for the GeForce GTX 1650 KalmX. NVIDIA’s regular MSRP for the GTX 1650 ($ 149), though I’m not surprised when Palit charges a premium for a unique, passively cooled card.

