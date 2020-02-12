A person killed in a two car accident in Tompkins County

LANSING, NY (WSYR-TV) – One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision at Tompkins County Village in Lansing on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. on North Triphammer Road near Horizon Drive.

The sheriff’s office in Tompkins County reports that a Honda sedan turned south for an unknown reason into the lane heading north where it hit a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a regional hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The names of the drivers have not yet been published. The police are still investigating the crash.

