A person killed in a two car accident in Tompkins County

LANSING, NY (WSYR-TV) – One person was killed and another injured in a head-on collision at Tompkins County Village in Lansing on Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. on North Triphammer Road near Horizon Drive.
The sheriff’s office in Tompkins County reports that a Honda sedan turned south for an unknown reason into the lane heading north where it hit a Dodge Ram pickup.
The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a regional hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The names of the drivers have not yet been published. The police are still investigating the crash.
