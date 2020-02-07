Advertisement

Six Irish cities will be mailed zero emissions by the end of the year.

Dublin is the first capital in the world to have a postal service that does not release carbon into the atmosphere.

The semi-governmental facility has invested EUR 7.5 million in its fleet of 47 electric vans and trucks.

Nationwide, 212 electric vehicles with 900 are expected in the next two years.

Oisin Coughlan, director of Friends of the Earth, said her ability to use bicycles helped achieve the goal.

“Mail delivery is a mix of technologies, and obviously what we’re seeing has always been low in carbon, postmen and women on bicycles and their feet,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to see the vans and trucks being replaced by electric vans and trucks.”

Post plans to launch the initiative in Galway, Cork, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford by the end of the year.

Mr. Coughlan added that the expansion to rural areas could take some time.

“Undoubtedly more demanding: the range of electric cars is growing, but it makes perfect sense to start in the capital and then drive to the larger cities,” he said.

“I could see that a lot of it will happen all over Ireland over the next decade. You have to start and make a big start here by doing this in downtown Dublin.”

