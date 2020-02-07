Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

“A Quiet Place” star Emily Blunt covers the March 2020 issue of British Harper’s Bazaar magazine, photographed by Pamela Hanson and styled by Leith Clark.

Advertisement

When making the decision to move to Brooklyn Heights: “People there don’t care about celebrities,” says Blunt. “Nobody has the time or the inclination to stop and stare.” “You can also walk everywhere I love – to a supermarket, a dry cleaner, to school with the kids – you don’t need a car,” she said.

When making steps to produce: “You come to the point that you have done something long enough and you have an opinion,” she says. “It is very difficult for a British person to discover his own value, but at some point you have to do that.”

About equal pay and equal opportunities: “Ambition with men is seen as something very heroic and cool, and with women it is seen as cold and self-served and unlikely,” she notes. “So everything that has happened in recent years has really been vital. Because I want nothing more than my daughters to be really ambitious about something they love and what they want to do. “

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar will be available at British kiosks from 5 February.

Style credits:

Kiosk Cover: Alexander McQueen Dress | Cartier Jewelery

Subscriber coverage: Christian Dior Dress | Cartier Jewelery

Statue: Dolce Gabbana Jacket and skirt

[Photo credit: Pamela Hanson / British Harper’s Bazaar Magazine]

Advertisement