Posted on 11 February 2020

As Emily Blunt prepares for the release of “A Quiet Place II” (in theaters on March 20), she opens up Marie Claire about life in Brooklyn, Hollywood, and the major impact that her speech impediment – a stutter – on her life has had .

Inside, she discusses the wrong names people make of stutterers, how acting in primary school helped her overcome her stuttering, why all those experiences have made her more empathetic as an adult and parent.

A special part of this Marie Claire cover story is that Emily was photographed by three young female photographers – Genesis Gil (21 years), Lucci Mia (19 years), Denise Hewitt (17 years) – from Red Hook Labs. Red Hook Labs is a public utility studio in Red Hook, Brooklyn, which provides arts education in public schools and community centers, offers faster skills training and brings teens and young adults into contact with internships and job openings.

On A Quiet Place II (in theaters March 20): “What I like is that it has deeper themes about how far you would go to protect your family, that idea of ​​releasing your children into the great evil to protect them and what all parents feel.”

About the wrong names for stuttering: “The (lack of) information that there is, or the way people misinterpret what it is, is the most important problem. Because stuttering is not misunderstood. It is not psychological. It is not that you are nervous, it is not that you are uncertain, it is not that you cannot read, it is not that you do not know what you want to say. It’s neurological, it’s genetic, it’s biological. It’s not your fault.”

About how acting in elementary school Blunt helped her stutter: “When I was 12, my class teacher was a very cool guy named Mr. McHale. He asked me if I wanted to do a class game and I said no. And he said: “I think you can do it. I’ve heard your crazy voices and imitate people. So if you did it in a foolish voice, would you consider it? Why don’t you do it with an accent? “And that was very liberating for me as a child. Suddenly I was fluent. “

About how overcoming her stuttering Blunt and her children has made more empathetic people: “I encourage empathy with my children and embrace differences and am not afraid of them, or teasing people for them, you know? Making mistakes or having the feeling that you have something that makes you make mistakes is a good thing. It is how you learn and how you grow. When you experience something like that, you get a real sense of kindness. And you must be kind to yourself and you will be kind to other people. “

About her new secret talent: “I just started learning the ukulele. I don’t know if I am talented in it, but I keep it secret until I become talented in it. But I really love it. “

(Photo credit: Red Hook Labs / Marie Claire Magazine)

