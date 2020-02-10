Advertisement

Since the Cheetah Girls entered our lives in 2003, the girls’ power is still alive and kicking. But in 2020 it seems that the group does not intend to bring it back soon. A reboot of Cheetah Girls is unlikely to happen, as one of the stars himself, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, said in an interview on Monday, February 10.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Houghton confirmed that a potential reboot of Cheetah Girls “has not been discussed at all,” and she hesitates to make a new film for fear that it will not be so good. “There are so many things that I’m a fan of and when they do them again, I think,” Pero, why? Why did you think it was necessary? “She said.” Sometimes it’s just best to bend gracefully, to make people love forever. I’d rather people want it to be done and then it’s never done, versus doing it and they say, “They’ve ruined it.”

The conversation about a possible restart started again when she reunited with co-star Raven-Symoné at the Women’s March in January, which she said reflected the personalities of their characters. “What I liked most about The Cheetah Girls was the message of empowerment of women, about girl power and what that was,” she recalled. “It was crazy because in my mind, 15 years later, this is exactly where Bubbles and Chuchie would have been on Women’s March.”

Advertisement

The Cheetas were also reunited on another occasion – but without knowing it. They both participated in the previous season of The Masked Singer, but according to the rules of the show they did not know each other’s identity – at least officially. “We actually think it’s a genius that the producers chose to have two Cheetah Girls on the show at the same time,” Houghton told TheWrap. “It was genius in fact how they kept us from knowing each other and at the same time, it is like, how did you think they would fool us?”

Despite her hesitation, if she were to reunite with Raven for a new Cheetah Girls film, she has a rough vision of what could happen. “Bubbles and Chuchie are taking on the world,” Houghton told ET. “Perhaps we have become solo artists and come together years later? I don’t know. I will leave the writing to someone else, but that would be great.” Let’s hope a good script gets Houghton back on board for a final round of girl power, thanks to the Cheetahs.

Advertisement