When the British tabloid the sun broke the news that the grandson of the queen Peter Phillips divorced his 11 year old wife, Autumn, a source told the newspaper that Peter “was absolutely devastated by this and simply didn’t see it coming.” Sources close to the couple, however, tell Vanity Fair that the split was actually going on for a long time.

“This is something of a deliberate disconnection,” a family friend told Vanity Fair on Tuesday. “There is no bitterness, unfortunately they have grown apart. The idea that Peter was blinded is incorrect. They have had discussions about their marriage for quite some time and the family is aware that things have not been going well since last fall. “

Peter, the only son of Princess Anne and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, married in 2008 in Quebec, Quebec. Their daughters Savannah and Isla are often photographed to play with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and although Peter wrote history as the first grandchild of a prince in 500 years without going to a formal royal title when he was born in 1977, his family remained closely connected to the royal family.

Those close family ties will continue to exist, the family friend says. Autumn is close to Peter’s sister, Zara Tindall and will continue to work with Zara’s husband Mike at its famous golf events. “She sees Mike and Zara every day and that won’t change. They are all very close,” the source said. “The family is sad but supports the situation. As for Peter and Autumn, they take it step by step. “

The couple passed on the news to their children, but for the time being continue to share a house while working out the details of their divorce. “At the moment they are still sharing the marital home in Gloucestershire and there are no plans for a quickie, there is no hurry and there is no suggestion that fall will go to Canada,” the family friend said. “Their house is here and the children are here at schools.”

With Meghan and Harry now in Canada and no longer senior royals, and the controversy around Prince Andrew goes further, the divorce of Phillips is another blow to the queen, who is told by the sun that she is “upset” by the news. However, if Peter and Autumn follow in the footsteps of the original deliberate detachers, they can be a model for a friendly separation into the royal family – a process that has been famous in recent years.

