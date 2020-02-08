Advertisement

Queen Margrethe II was once again accompanied by her younger sister, Princess Benedikte, for an important engagement in Copenhagen. The princess accompanied Margrethe at the official opening of a new permanent office in the Amalienborg Palace, where glittering items were made by one of the most famous jewelers in the world.

The Faberge Room is home to more than 100 exhibitions, including a sapphire and diamond tiara that belonged to the grandmother of the sisters, Queen Alexandrine. The new exhibition will be a permanent part of the Amalienborg Museum. Several items in it belonged to Alexandrine, who himself was a descendant of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia, whose imperial family were famous patrons of the Faberges.

The Queen of Denmark and Princess Benedikte were offered flowers when they arrived for the official opening on 7 February 2020. They then toured the exhibition with items made between 1860 and 1917 and the close relationship at that time between the Danish and Russian ruling houses. Below the display is a golden egg, which is thought to have inspired the famous series of jewelery eggs created by Carl Faberge in the late 19th century.

There are also some personal items on display, including a golden heart-shaped photo frame presented by Queen Louise of Denmark to her husband, King Christian IX, on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. It contains a portrait of the queen at the time of her marriage, opposite another moment of the couple’s golden wedding anniversary.

Various items in the exhibition have been loaned by the Danish royal family, along with Princess Benedikte and her younger sister, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece. However, the ownership of the famous tiara in the display is not yet known. The sapphire diadem was offered to Alexandrine for her marriage in 1898 and passed on to the family of her younger son, Prince Knud. It was finally sold at auction in 2018, although news about who had bought the gems was not revealed. Given the inclusion in the exhibition, speculation has begun once again that it has been rebuilt by the Danish royal family.

Princess Benedikte has recently accompanied her sister on a series of engagements and has been a great support to her, both privately and publicly, since the death of her husband, Prince Henrik, in 2018.

