A selective critical checklist of remarkable Wednesday TV:

Survivor: Winners at War (8 / 7c, CBS): They surpassed, surpassed and survived, and survived to play another day. That’s why Survivor, the reality game that started a prime-time revolution, has chosen to celebrate its 40th season by bringing together 20 champions of past seasons to play for a record $ 2 million prize. Among the returnees: inevitable “icons” “Boston” Rob Mariano (and wife Amber) and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, plus fan-favorite Ethan Zohn, the cunning Parvati Shallow and other former Sole Survivors. In the two-hour opener, players fight for immunity in a classic Survivor challenge, and there is a new twist with fire tokens.

Modern family (9 / 8c, ABC): With just a handful of episodes to go before the series of one of the most acclaimed and honored comedies of TV is completed, the extended family members of Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker set out for a final global road trip , to (oo-la-la) Paris. They accompany Jay (Ed O’Neill) while accepting a lifetime performance prize as a closet king, but for Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) there is also a personal mission: to act as Fizbo in the streets of Gay Paree, where clowns and mimes are said to be welcome . And what is behind Claire’s secret appointment (Julie Bowen)? We say nothing.

Nature (8/7c, PBS, check local listings on pbs.org): The characteristic program of the natural television from Public TV goes deep into the diverse nature of the Sunshine State and endangered ecosystems in Wild Florida, with beaches, coral reefs, pine forests and, of course, the Everglades. But with an ever-growing human population and the impact of climate change, how wild can Florida stay? Fun fact: Florida is the lightning capital of the US (No big surprise: I have lived in Central Florida for a number of years and I remember those almost daily violent thunderstorms in the afternoon.)

More nature is waiting for the six-part section of the Smithsonian Channel Big Cat Country (8 / 7c), travel to the Luangwa Valley in Zambia to follow the conflicts between two neighboring lions. With young men from every group who want to use their claim, what will the last roar get?

To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you (streaming on Netflix): if this title sounds familiar, it is because this is a follow-up to the 2018 YA rom-com to all the guys I loved, based on Jenny Han’s novels. The new film, perfect as a curtain for Valentine’s Day, catches up with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and non-fake friend Peter (Noah Centineo) just in time to make another recipient of her love letters appear, creating the possibility of a triangle: with former John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) in love.

Within Wednesday TV: Mötley Crüe rock legend Tommy Lee plays a professor on ABCs The Goldbergs (8 / 7c), advising Barry (Troy Gentile) about whether it is OK for him to date a teacher … About Freeform’s moving family drama Party of five (9 / 8c), budding activist Lucia (Emily Tosta) steps into the spotlight to host a Dream for Justice fundraiser in the restaurant, and brother Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) sees it as an opportunity to reconnect with the band, The Natural Disasters, which he helped find, but who continued without him … E is catty The soup (10 / 9c) is back, with comedian / actress Jade Catta-Preta taking on the role of the host to break down and mock top moments of TV guilty pleasures, talk shows and – we assume – the record- this week’s low-rated Oscars broadcast.

