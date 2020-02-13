ASUS updated its compact ROG Huracan G21 gaming system this week. The new enthusiast-class machine features a sleek miniature chassis that allows easy access to components, but offers more CPU and GPU choices and offers significantly higher performance than before.

The futuristic chassis of the ASUS ROG Huracan G21 measures 129.9 × 372.4 × 366.1 mm and is therefore significantly smaller than a conventional tower desktop. ASUS engineers have managed to pack the machine with everything their bigger brothers have to offer, including Intel’s eight-core i9-9900K CPU, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080, up to 32 GB of RAM and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, two 2.5-inch SSDs / HDDs, one 3.5-inch HDD and even a DVD drive (possibly for installing older games). See general specifications in the following table.

As mentioned above, owners of the ROG Huracan G21 can easily upgrade the system with the chassis. In addition, ASUS has equipped its “Baby” gaming PC with a very well thought-out cooling system with multiple inlets so that no components overheat. In fact, the ROG Huracan has a special magnetically attached foldable plate on its side that can be easily opened to further improve thermal and actual performance. In terms of performance, it should be noted that the PC is equipped with the ASUS ROG Aegis III application, which enables easier performance optimization and component monitoring.

The ROG Huracan G21 confirms its pedigree in the enthusiast class and has a number of robust I / O features, including multiple USB 3.1 Gen 1/2 Type A / Type C ports, Intel’s I219-V GbE adapter and Intel’s Wireless – AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 solution, various display outputs (depending on the graphics card) and an audio subsystem that is equipped with the ESS Saber DAC and offers analog and S / P DIF connections for a 5.1 speaker system.

The 2020 ASUS ROG Huracan G21

G21CX

central processor

Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i7-9700K

Intel Core i5-9400

central processor

Intel Z390

graphic

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB

memory

Up to 32 GB DDR4-2666

camp

M.2

128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB SSD with SATA or PCIe 3.0 x4 interface

2.5 inches

A hot swap bay

3.5 inches

1 TB or 2 TB hard drive

STRANGE

Slim super multi DVD drive

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5

Ethernet

Intel I219-V

Show outputs

Depends on the GPU

Audio

Realtek ALC1150 with ESS DAC and amplifier

USB

front

2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A.

1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C.

Back

2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A.

4 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A.

Other I / O

Analog and S / P DIF audio connections

Dimensions

width

12.99 cm

height

36.61 cm

depth

37.24 cm

power adapter

External

2 × 280W adapters

Adapter with 1 × 230 W and 1 × 280 W.

2 × 230W adapters

Adapter with 1 × 180 W and 1 × 280 W.

Adapter with 1 × 180 W and 1 × 230 W.

operating system

Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro

So that the ROG Huracan system looks as good as it works and the owners can customize its appearance, it also has several RGB LEDs that can be controlled with ASUS ‘Aura Sync software.

So far, ASUS only lists the 2020 ROG Huracan G21CX computers on its website. So expect the machine to appear shortly. Availability varies from region to region, but ASUS is expected to roll out systems more or less simultaneously around the world.

Source: ASUS (via PC Watch)